Home / World News / Vladimir Putin to meet Russian soldiers' mothers: Report

Published on Nov 22, 2022 03:43 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: The Kremlin has not officially announced any Putin meeting with soldiers' mothers.

Russia-Ukraine War: Russian President Vladimir Putin(AP)
Reuters |

Russian President Vladimir Putin will in coming days meet the mothers of soldiers amid fierce fighting in Ukraine, the Vedomosti newspaper reported, citing three unidentified sources in the presidential administration.

Russia celebrates Mother's Day on Nov. 27. The Kremlin has not officially announced any Putin meeting with soldiers' mothers.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov refused to deny or confirm the meeting, Vedomosti said.

Topics
russia ukraine crisis vladimir putin
