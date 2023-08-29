Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / World News / Vladimir Putin won't attend Wagner boss Prigozhin's funeral: ‘Family matter’

Vladimir Putin won't attend Wagner boss Prigozhin's funeral: ‘Family matter’

ByMallika Soni
Aug 29, 2023 02:50 PM IST

Vladimir Putin sent his condolences to Prigozhin's family last week breaking his silence after the plane crash.

Russian president Vladimir Putin has no plans to attend the funeral of Wagner mercenary group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. The Kremlin did not know about the planned funeral arrangements, he said, adding that this was a matter for the family.

Russian president Vladimir Putin (AP)

Yevgeny Prigozhin died when his business jet crashed last week, two months after he staged an aborted mutiny against Russian military commanders in which they took control of a southern city, Rostov. The mercenaries also advanced towards Moscow before turning back 200 km (125 miles) from the capital. The Russian president had then denounced the rebellion as “treason” but Prigozhin escaped any retaliation by the Kremlin under a deal brokered to end the revolt.

Read more: Who is ‘Vladimir Putin’s chef' Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin

Earlier, the Kremlin rejected the suggestion by some Western politicians and commentators that Vladimir Putin ordered Prigozhin to be killed in revenge slamming them as an "absolute lie".

Vladimir Putin sent his condolences to Prigozhin's family last week breaking his silence after the plane crash.

This comes as a former British intelligence officer said that he previously received information regarding a contract that had been put out on Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin. "We had heard some weeks ago from a source that a contract had been put out on Prigozhin in Russia by senior members of the business community," Christopher Steele told Sky News, continuing, “But certainly it looks as though it may well be a revenge attack by somebody in the elite, possibly somebody very senior."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mallika Soni

When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"...view detail

Topics
russian president vladimir putin kremlin
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP