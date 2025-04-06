Ukraine's Zelensky says 'no response' from US after Putin rejected truce

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday stated that he was waiting for the US to issue a response after Russia rejected their proposal for an unconditional ceasefire, reported Reuters. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has called for the US to pressure Russia into accepting a ceasefire.(AFP)

During his evening address, Zelensky said, “Ukraine has agreed to America's proposal, to a full, unconditional ceasefire. Putin refuses. We are waiting for the United States to respond - so far there has been no response.”

He also warned that the number of Russian air attacks in Ukraine was increasing due to insufficient pressure on Russia. On Sunday, Russia captured a village in Ukraine, and a day before, they had killed 19 people after ballistic missile strikes hit Zelensky's hometown, Kryvyi Rih.

He said, “The pressure on Russia is still insufficient, and the daily Russian strikes on Ukraine prove it. These attacks are Putin’s response to all international diplomatic efforts.”

In a post on X on Saturday as well, he had called for the US to place additional sanctions on Russia to force them to come to the table.

He said, “That's why pressure is needed - sufficient pressure on Russia so they feel the consequences of every lie, every strike, every single day they take lives and prolong the war.”

Zelensky added, “A ceasefire could have already been reached - it is Putin who rejects it, it is Moscow that has refused a ceasefire since March 11. It is they, in Russia, who want this war. And it's obvious that Russia won't be forced into peace just by talks or expectations.”

Russia-Ukraine ceasefire talks

Since taking office as US President, Donald Trump's administration has pushed for an end to the three-year-long war between Russia and Ukraine, with a proposal for an unconditional and full ceasefire.

While Ukraine agreed, Moscow rejected the proposal, prolonging talks between the nations. Russian President Vladimir Putin had also called for new leadership in Ukraine, replacing Zelensky, during the peace process.

Putin had said as quoted by Reuters, "We agree with the proposals to cease hostilities. The idea itself is correct, and we certainly support it."

He added, "But we proceed from the fact that this cessation should be such that it would lead to long-term peace and would eliminate the original causes of this crisis."