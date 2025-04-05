Zelensky slams US embassy after deadly Russian strikes: ‘Strong country, yet weak reaction'

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky hit out at the US embassy in the country on Saturday for issuing a "weak" reaction to the Russian missile strikes that killed 18 people in his hometown. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy slammed the US embassy in his country for their "weak" reaction to the deadly missile strikes.(AP)

In a post on X, Zelensky shared footage from the Russian ballistic missile strikes which occurred on Friday, killing nine children and 11 others in Kryvyi Rig. 62 people were also wounded during the strike.

Also Read: Volodymyr Zelensky reacts to Russian strike: 'Moscow does not want a ceasefire'

While Zelensky praised the solidarity expressed by several other embassies such as Japan, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, and Germany, he also stated that he found the reaction of the US embassy to be disappointing.

The Ukrainian President said, “Unfortunately, the response from the U.S. Embassy is surprisingly disappointing – such a strong country, such a strong people, and yet such a weak reaction. They are afraid to even say the word 'Russian' when speaking about the missile that murdered children.”

Also Read: Ukraine's Zelensky claims Russia committed 183,000 war crimes, calls for justice

He added in his post, “Yes, the war must end. But to end it, we must not be afraid to call things by their names. We must not be afraid to put pressure on the one who continues this war and ignores all the world’s proposals to end it. We must pressure Russia – the one choosing to kill children instead of choosing a ceasefire.”

US ambassador's response to Russian strikes

Zelensky's reaction came after the US ambassador to Ukraine, Bridget Brink, posted on Friday evening, “Horrified that tonight a ballistic missile struck near a playground and restaurant in (Kryvyi Rig). More than 50 people were injured and 16 killed, including 6 children. This is why the war must end.”

Also Read: Marco Rubio's message to Putin: 'Trump not going to fall into trap of endless negotiations'

Brink, who has been the ambassador since May 2022, has noticeably refrained from naming Russia as an aggressor in the war on social media after relations between Ukraine and the US soured once Donald Trump took office.

In his post highlighting the devastating strikes and the lacking response from the US, Zelensky called for additional sanctions against Russia.

He ended on a hopeful note, saying, “We count on our agreements with the President of the United States, who promised to help find more Patriots. And we count on the strength of the world to overcome this evil – this war, this Russian aggression.”