Marco Rubio's message to Putin: 'Trump not going to fall into trap of endless negotiations'

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday issued a firm message to Russia, saying its intentions about peace with Ukraine will be clear in the next few weeks. He said President Donald Trump would not be "trapped" by endless negotiations with Moscow over the ongoing conflict. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio during a statement as part of the meeting of North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies.(AFP)

Speaking in Brussels after talks with NATO officials, Rubio clarified that President Trump was determined to avoid prolonged, unproductive negotiations.

"President Trump is not going to fall into the trap of endless negotiations about negotiations," Rubio told journalists after a meeting with NATO allies.

"We will know soon enough, in a matter of weeks, not months, whether Russia is serious about peace or not," he added.

Praising Ukraine, Rubio said Kyiv had "shown a willingness" to enter into a complete ceasefire and create space for negotiation.

"The Russians and Putin will have to decide whether they're serious about peace or not. If it's a delay tactic. The President's not interested in that," he added.

As the US President continues to reach out to the Kremlin to broker a peace deal to end the war in Ukraine, NATO allies have expressed concern about his approach and urged Trump to remain resolute against Moscow, despite the warring sides trading accusations of ongoing strikes.

While Trump has pressed for a thaw in ties with Moscow, he has also voiced anger at the slow pace of negotiations to reach a ceasefire.

Russia-Ukraine peace negotiations

Amid the ongoing peace talks with Ukraine, mediated by the US, Russian President Vladimir Putin last month rejected a proposal for a full and unconditional ceasefire and has made a US-proposed truce in the Black Sea dependent on the West lifting some sanctions.

Frustrated by the delay, Trump has threatened to impose a second wave of sanctions on Russian oil exports.

Donald Trump has vowed to impose "secondary tariffs" on Russian oil if the Ukraine conflict escalates, and this would mean that countries purchasing Russian oil could face steep penalties.

"I think it was Russia’s fault — which it might not be — but if I think it was Russia’s fault, I am going to put secondary tariffs on oil," he said.