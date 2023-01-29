Waitress' blunder leaves 7 customers hospitalised in China. Here's what happened

A restaurant in eastern China has made the headlines after seven customers were rushed to the hospital as their stomachs pumped after consuming liquid floor cleaner thinking it was fruit juice, reported South China Morning Post.

The incident happened on January 16 at a restaurant in Zhejiang province of east China. Among the seven victims, one was a live-streamer Sister Wukong whose video went viral on the social media before she deleted it.

Wukong was dining with her family and friends at the restaurant when a waitress mistakenly served their table a bottle of liquid detergent instead of a fruit juice. In her video, she said that seven people including her were rushed to a hospital to have their stomachs pumped after discovering a strange taste in the drink and later realised that there had been a mistake by the restaurant.

The customers were informed that the blunder was caused by a waitress who is suffering from a bad eyesight. The waitress later admitted she made the mistake because she was new and had an eye condition. “She told us she doesn’t work for the restaurant normally and was just helping out for the day,” Wukong said in her video, South China Morning Post reported.

According to the police official from the Xucun Police Station, all seven people are in stable condition and will seek compensation from the restaurant, the report added.

The outlet said that it is not clear what kind of floor cleaner was served to the diners. However, several floor cleaner brands are available in China which appear in orange juice-like packaging, showed a search on a Chinese online marketplace. The packaging is written in foreign languages, which people do not understand and mistakenly consider it for some other kind of a food beverage, the report added.

