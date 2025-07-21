'Walk 7 steps, then shoot’: Horrific honour killing sparks outrage in Pakistan, 11 held

A shocking video of an execution-style killing or 'honour killing' of a young couple who married without their families' consent emerged online and went viral on social media. Eleven people have been arrested following the release of the video. The video was verified by AP.(X)

The video has sparked nationwide outrage in Pakistan and renewed calls to end the brutal practice of so-called honour killings.

The horrific video, verified by news agency AP, shows a man shooting the couple at point-blank range in broad daylight as onlookers watched in silence.

Also Read | '24 times': Mallikarjun Kharge corners govt over Trump's claim on India-Pak ceasefire

The victims, identified by police as Bano Bibi and Ahsan Ullah, had reportedly married against the wishes of the bride's family.

According to AP, police confirmed the authenticity of the footage. The killings happened in the Deghari district in the province of Balochistan, said Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti

In the chilling clip, Bano, speaking in a local dialect, can be heard asserting her legal marriage before facing her killers.

“Come, walk seven steps with me, and then you can only shoot me,” she says. It isn't clear what she meant.

Also Read | Donald Trump claims ‘five jets were shot down’ during India-Pakistan military conflict in May

A man follows her, takes out a gun and shoots her three times before she collapses on the ground. He then shoots and kills her husband before another man takes out a gun and joins him in shooting the groom. The video ends with both victims lying bloodied on the ground.

AP reported that tribal elder, Sardar Satakzai, ordered the couple killed after the bride's brother complained she married without his consent.

Also Read | Christian man arrested on blasphemy charges in Pakistan's Punjab

Earlier this year, another high-profile case made headlines when a man was arrested for allegedly killing his 15-year-old daughter, a US citizen, for posting videos on TikTok. With over 1,000 honour killings reported annually, advocates say that number barely scratches the surface.

The Pakistani government has vowed to prosecute those responsible for the latest killings.