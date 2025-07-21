'24 times': Mallikarjun Kharge corners govt over Trump's claim on India-Pak ceasefire

Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday cornered the Central government over claims by US President Donald Trump of mediating a ceasefire between India and Pakistan. Congress President and LoP in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge attends proceedings during the first day of the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, July 21, 2025.(YouTube/Sansad TV)

Addressing the House, Kharge said that the terrorists responsible for the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam have not been caught or neutralised and sought information from the government. Follow LIVE updates here.

“I have given notice under Rule 267 on the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor. Till today, the terrorists have not been caught or neutralised. All parties extended unconditional support to the government. The government should inform us about what has happened,” Kharge said in the Rajya Sabha, according to ANI.

"Apart from this, the government should also clarify its stand on the statement of US President Donald Trump, because he has claimed not once but 24 times that he got the ceasefire done. This is humiliating for the country," he said.

Responding to Kharge, Union Minister JP Nadda said that the Central government is ready for a discussion on Operation Sindoor. However, amid ruckus, the House was adjourned till 12pm.

Parliament's Monsoon session begins on rocky note



The Monsoon Session of Parliament began on a rocky note on Monday with the Opposition's INDIA bloc cornering Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Centre on the Pahalgam terror attack and Trump's repeated claims of mediating a ceasefire with Pakistan.

Earlier today, Congress’s deputy leader in Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, had said that there were important issues like the Pahalgam attack and the security lapse which led to it. He also alleged that the statements coming from the US President in some way raise questions on the dignity of India and the bravery of the Indian Army.

The Monsoon session of Parliament is scheduled to sit from July 21 to August 21, 2025.