Parliament Monsoon Session 2025 live updates: PM Narendra Modi to address media shortly ahead of monsoon session

Parliament Monsoon Session 2025 live updates: The Monsoon Session of Parliament is set to begin on Monday, July 21, and it seems to be off to a rocky start. Congress whip Manickam Tagore on Monday gave an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha, while Congress Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Surjewala gave a suspension of business notice under rule 267 to discuss the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor in the Rajya Sabha....Read More
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will brief media persons on Monday, just before the commencement of the first day of the Monsoon Parliament session.
The Centre on Sunday signalled its willingness to discuss Operation Sindoor in Parliament and indicated that it might also respond to US President Donald Trump’s claim of mediating a ceasefire between India and Pakistan as the Opposition sharpened its demands during an all-party meeting ahead of the monsoon session.
The Congress demanded a reply from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Operation Sindoor and Trump’s claims. Congress’s deputy leader in Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, said that there were important issues like the Pahalgam attack and the security lapse [which led to it. He also alleged that the statements coming from the US President in some way raise questions on the dignity of India and the bravery of the Indian Army. The Opposition will also seek answers from the government on the ongoing voter roll drive in Bihar.
Parliament Monsoon Session 2025 live updates: PM Modi to address the media shortly
Parliament Monsoon Session 2025 live updates: BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal says government ready to discuss any issue
BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal said that the government was ready to discuss any issue in the parliament.
"The Parliamentary Affairs Minister clearly stated yesterday that we are ready to discuss any issue...You can discuss any issue you want. The opposition should be aware that 95% of the SIR (Special Intensive Revision) has been completed. The opposition wanted to stop SIR so that Bangladeshi, Rohingyas can also cast their vote in this country," the MP told the media.
Parliament Session live updates: Congress MP Imran Masood says Operation Sindoor not only about achievements
Congress MP Imran Masood said that Operation Sindoor is not only about achievements and demanded answers from the government.
"The govt should answer; only then will we know about the achievements. Only then will we know where the bodies of the terrorists of the Pahalgam attack are lying," the MP told ANI.
He further says, "There is a fight going on in the country for the vastness of the ideology. On one side is the ideology that is in power, and on the other side is the ideology whose carrier is Rahul Gandhi..."
Parliament Session live updates: Another adjournment motion from Congress
Congress MP KC Venugopal submits an Adjournment Motion in Lok Sabha to discuss the "grave security lapses resulting in the terrorist attack in Paghalgam, and the foreign policy implications post Operation Sindoor".
Parliament Session live updates: JP Nadda arrives
Union Minister JP Nadda arrives in Parliament as the month-long Monsoon session begins today.
Parliament Session live updates: CPI's P Sandosh Kumar seeks discussion on Pahalgam attack, Op Sindoor in Rajya Sabha
Communist Party of India (CPI) Rajya Sabha MP P Sandosh Kumar has moved a notice of a motion before the Rajya Sabha to discuss the Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor, and United States President Donald Trump's repeated claims of brokering peace between India and Pakistan.
In a notice to the General Secretary of the Rajya Sabha, P Sandosh wrote, "I hereby serve notice under Rule 267 of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) of my intention to move the following motion for the suspension of business listed for 03/02/2025 "That the House do suspend Zero Hour and other relevant rules relating to Question Hour and other business of the day to discuss the Pahalgam attack, Operation Sindoor, and American President Donald Trump's repeated claims of diffusing the tension between India and Pakistan that led to the ceasefire."
Parliament Session live updates: CPI(M) MP says PM not chairing all-party meet shows government doesn't want a discussion
CPI (M) MP Amra Ram alleged that PM Narendra Modi doesn't want any discussion.
" There should have been a special session on Pahalgam (terror attack)...When the PM doesn't come to chair the all-party meeting, it shows that they don't want to conduct any discussions," he told ANI.
Parliament Session live updates: Congress MP says people have doubts over Operation Sindoor
Congress MP Vijayakumar alias Vijay Vasanth said that there were many doubts in the minds of people about Operation Sindoor.
"The monsoon session is starting from today. The INDIA alliance held a meeting on July 19 and decided to raise some issues in the House. Our leaders will raise them in the House and seek answers from the government. There are many doubts in the minds of the people about the Pahalgam attack, Operation Sindoor," the MP said.
Parliament Session live updates: Congress seeks adjourment on Operation Sindoor, Bihar SIR
Congress Rajya Sabha MP Renuka Chowdhury gives Suspension of Business notice under Rule 267 to discuss the "grave lapses in internal security that led to the recent terror attack in Pahalgam" and to deliberate on the foreign policy actions of the government following the ceasefire with Pakistan after Operation Sindoor.
Congress Rajya Sabha MP Syed Naseer Hussain also gave a Suspension of Business notice under Rule 267 to discuss the concerns arising out of the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Bihar