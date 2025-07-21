Parliament Monsoon Session 2025 live updates: PM Narendra Modi to address media shortly ahead of monsoon session

Parliament Monsoon Session 2025 live updates: The Monsoon Session of Parliament is set to begin on Monday, July 21, and it seems to be off to a rocky start. Congress whip Manickam Tagore on Monday gave an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha, while Congress Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Surjewala gave a suspension of business notice under rule 267 to discuss the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor in the Rajya Sabha....Read More

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will brief media persons on Monday, just before the commencement of the first day of the Monsoon Parliament session.

The Centre on Sunday signalled its willingness to discuss Operation Sindoor in Parliament and indicated that it might also respond to US President Donald Trump’s claim of mediating a ceasefire between India and Pakistan as the Opposition sharpened its demands during an all-party meeting ahead of the monsoon session.

The Congress demanded a reply from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Operation Sindoor and Trump’s claims. Congress’s deputy leader in Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, said that there were important issues like the Pahalgam attack and the security lapse [which led to it. He also alleged that the statements coming from the US President in some way raise questions on the dignity of India and the bravery of the Indian Army. The Opposition will also seek answers from the government on the ongoing voter roll drive in Bihar.