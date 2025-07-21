'Positive atmosphere': PM Modi lauds all-party outreach on Operation Sindoor in Parliament

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised leaders across political lines on Monday for their participation in the global outreach programme under Operation Sindoor, calling it a reflection of India’s collective strength and growing stature on the world stage. India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) addresses the media along with his fellow lawmakers on the first day of the monsoon session of the parliament, in New Delhi on July 21, 2025.(AFP)

Speaking at the opening of Parliament’s Monsoon session, Modi commended the multi-party delegation of Members of Parliament who recently visited several countries as part of Operation Sindoor global outreach. “The MPs and their respective parties have created a positive atmosphere internationally. Their contribution to the outreach is commendable,” he said.

The Prime Minister said, “We must carry forward the valour of our armed forces during Operation Sindoor and the way the nation stood united here in Parliament.”

Modi further added that the current session was a “very proud Monsoon session” for the nation, citing India’s milestone of sending an astronaut to the International Space Station and its recent security successes.

All-party global outreach delegation

As part of the Operation Sindoor global outreach, seven multi-party delegations—comprising 59 Members of Parliament and former diplomats—visited 33 countries, including the United States and several in the European Union, to engage with foreign audiences, policymakers, and elected representatives.

The outreach aimed to present India’s position on Pakistan’s sustained support for terrorism and its shift in counter-terror measures following Operation Sindoor in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Each delegation comprised 8 to 9 members and was led by a senior political leader. The groups were headed by Shashi Tharoor (Congress), Ravi Shankar Prasad and Baijayant Panda (BJP), Sanjay Jha (JD-U), Kanimozhi Karunanidhi (DMK), Supriya Sule (NCP–Sharadchandra Pawar), and Shrikant Shinde (Shiv Sena).