Wang Yi to explore bilateral ties with India, push BRI in Nepal
- The last troop disengagement in East Ladakh took place after the 12th round of military dialogue on July 31, 2021, with PLA dragging its feet in restoring April 2020 status quo ante along the 597 km LAC in the western sector.
Chinese foreign minister and State Councilor Wang Yi is expected to visit India on an “exploratory” mission to improve bilateral relations after his two-day trip to Kathmandu to firmly push the Belt-Road Initiative (BRI) in Nepal. Wang is expected to visit Nepal on March 26-27 after which he will come to India.
According to diplomats based in New Delhi and Kathmandu, the real reason for the Chinese foreign minister's visit is to balance equations in Kathmandu with the Sher Bahadur Deuba government ratifying the USD 500 million grant from the US for improving electricity supply and roads in Nepal on February 27, 2022. Signed in September 2017, the Millennium Challenge Corporation Nepal Compact grant was caught in the Communist-dominated politics of Nepal with Beijing adding fuel to the fire. The grant was ratified after the Biden administration leaned heavily on Nepal and its mercurial lawmakers with February 28, 2022, as the deadline. Following this, a 25 member US Congressional delegation is expected in Kathmandu in April 2022.
During his visit, Wang Yi will push the BRI with the Deuba government to counter the rising US influence in Nepal as the Himalayan Republic has not cleared even a single project promoted as a vision of Chinese President Xi Jinping.
The Chinese foreign minister will meet his Indian counterpart external affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, who is his counterpart in the Special Representative Dialogue on boundary resolution. While the two sides will exchange notes on the war in Ukraine and its global fallout, the real movement towards normalization of bilateral relations can only be achieved if the PLA decides to restore April 2020 status quo ante in East Ladakh. As of now, the last movement on disengagement in East Ladakh took place in general area Gogra (patrolling point 17A) after the 12th round of India-China military commanders dialogue on July 31, 2021. Hot Springs is located 10 kilometres from Gogra and 40 km from patrolling point 15 or Kongka La area. There has been no de-escalation with the Indian Army and Chinese PLA deploying nearly three divisions of troops on their sides of the 1597 km Ladakh Line of Actual Control (LAC).
While China wants to restore economic cooperation with India with parallel dialogue on the boundary issue, India on its part has made it clear that the road to normalization of bilateral ties goes through restoring peace and tranquillity on the border. This includes Chinese adherence to the 1993 and 1996 pacts as well as resolving the patrolling rights issue in Depsang and Demchok areas after the restoration of April 2020 status from Galwan to south Pangong Tso areas.
The boundary resolution has become all the trickier with PLA indulging in massive up-gradation of military infrastructure all along the 3488 km LAC with new airbases, aircraft blast pens, missiles and surveillance using drones and electronic sensors.
Indian judge votes against Russia as World Court asks Moscow to stop
India has abstained from voting in the United Nations against Russia. At the International Court of Justice, which has asked Moscow to stop its military operation, Indian judge Dalveer Bhandari voted against Russia.
Russian forces destroy Mariupol theatre sheltering hundreds of people
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, meanwhile, went before the US Congress via video and, invoking Pearl Harbor and 9/11, pleaded with America for more weapons and tougher sanctions against Russia, saying: “ We need you right now.”
Islamabad remains on edge as Imran faces biggest test since taking office
Islamabad has been on edge for the past few weeks as the government led by Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party repeatedly squared off with the opposition Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), which has the support of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Awami National Party, and the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam faction led by Maulana Fazlur Rehman.
‘Which side of history do you want to be on?’: White House asks India on Russia
White House spokesperson, Jen Psaki, said, “Our message to any country continues to be that, obviously, abide by the sanctions that we have put in place and recommended. I don’t believe this would be violating that. But also think about where you want to stand when the history books are written in this moment in time.”
'No sanctions but think about where you stand': US on India buying Russian oil
The White House said India taking up Russia's offer of discounted crude oil would not be a violation of US sanctions, but appealing to all countries amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said 'think about where you want to stand'.
