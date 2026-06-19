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‘Wanted picture with me so badly… felt sorry’: Trump says Meloni ‘begged’ for photo at G7; she fires back

“She’s probably happy I talked to her,” Trump was quoted by the italian channel as saying, after he himself asked the journalist about Italy's Prime Minister.

Updated on: Jun 19, 2026 05:56 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Friday hit back at US President Donald Trump after he claimed she had “begged” him for a photograph during the recent G7 summit, calling his account “completely made up” and expressing shock at his remarks.

Italian PM Giorgia Meloni responds after Donald Trump says she ‘begged’ for photo at G7 summit(Reuters, AFP)

The dispute quickly escalated, with Italy’s foreign minister Antonio Tajani cancelling a planned trip to the United States and condemning Trump’s comments as an insult to the country.

The public spat marks a sharp downturn in relations between two leaders who were once seen as ideological allies and comes only days after the G7 summit appeared to show a thaw in their strained ties.

Meloni rejects Trump's version of events

The controversy erupted after Trump, speaking to Italian television channel La7, claimed Meloni had desperately sought a photograph with him during the G7 gathering in France.

According to a transcript provided by the broadcaster, Trump said Meloni “wanted a picture with me so badly” and suggested he agreed only because he “felt sorry for her,” reported news agency AFP.

“I can only say it is disappointing that he does not show the same determination with the enemies of the West and of the United States, whose leaders he instead treats with far greater indulgence,” Meloni added.

She then delivered her sharp rebuke, declaring: “There is one thing he should remember: neither I nor Italy ever beg.”

Italian foreign minister cancels US trip

The fallout extended beyond the war of words between the two leaders. Italian foreign minister Antonio Tajani announced he was scrapping a scheduled visit to the United States on June 21 and 22.

“The grave and offensive words of President Trump... offend the whole of Italy,” Tajani wrote on X while confirming the cancellation.

US-Italy relations

Meloni was once among Trump's strongest supporters in Europe. She was the only European leader to attend his 2025 inauguration and had frequently been viewed as one of his closest international partners.

Relations, however, have become increasingly strained in recent months. Meloni criticised Trump after he attacked Pope Leo over the pontiff’s condemnation of the Iran conflict, distancing herself from the US president as the war escalated.

Trump responded by accusing her of lacking courage, exposing a rift that had widened despite recent efforts to improve ties.

 
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