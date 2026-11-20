On his way back after the historic trilateral with Russia and China, US President Donald Trump has reportedly told European leaders that Vladimir Putin wants to "end" the Ukraine war.

Trump called into a meeting in Berlin, where his special envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner were in talks with European leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, to say that his Russian counterpart wants a deal. (REUTERS)

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According to an Axios report, Trump called into a meeting in Berlin, where his special envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner were in talks with European leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, to say that his Russian counterpart wants a deal.

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"Putin wants to end the war, he wants the deal done, he is getting tired of this," Trump was quoted as saying by people in the room.

Deep Dive What did Trump tell European leaders about Putin and the Ukraine war? Trump reportedly told leaders during a call to Berlin that Putin wanted to end the war and reach a deal. He urged Europeans to help negotiate an agreement. Why are European leaders sceptical that Putin wants to end the Ukraine war? European leaders said Trump had made similar claims before, but Russia and Ukraine remained far from a ceasefire. Some also warned that Moscow could be preparing a winter offensive. Will Europe take part in future Ukraine peace talks? German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said he expected new talks soon, with Europe included alongside the United States, Russia and Ukraine. No date or location had been set, though the UAE was mentioned as a possible venue.

According to Bloomberg, Trump added that his meeting with Putin had gone well and the Russian president wants to end the war, while noting the human and financial costs of the conflict, which nears the five-year mark.

The US president also urged the Europeans to set up a meeting and do a deal that would allow the killing to stop and the money to be spent in their own countries, people familiar with the matter further told Bloomberg.

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{{^usCountry}} Trump's remarks come after he participated in a trilateral meeting with Russia and China, as well as a bilateral with the Russian president. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Trump's remarks come after he participated in a trilateral meeting with Russia and China, as well as a bilateral with the Russian president. {{/usCountry}}

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Europe remains sceptical

Ukraine's European allies raised their concerns after the trilateral between Russia, China and the US, especially due to Washington's recent fickle behaviour towards the war.

Europe was also concerned as Trump has often portrayed Ukraine as the barrier to peace, and has previously jumped into the talks before shifting focus elsewhere

The scepticism also dates back to the 2025 Alaska Summit, where Trump stated he was confident Putin would strike a deal to end the war. While both leaders called the summit a "productive and constructive one," Russia and Ukraine remain far away from a ceasefire.

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Hence, after the announcement of the trilateral, Europe remained wary of the direction any peace talks might head in.

Following his call to Berlin on Thursday, Estonian prime minister Kristen Michal told Bloomberg that he remains sceptical, as this was not the first time Trump has claimed that Putin wants to end the war.

"Trump’s message was received very cautiously in the room. I’ve heard this often from Trump — his faith in Putin’s good will seems unwavering, although no facts confirm this at this time," Polish prime minister Donald Tusk told reporters.

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Tusk added that it seems unlikely that Russia will sit down for talks and alleged that Moscow is planning a winter offensive.

Lithuanian president Gitanas Nausėda also stated that Putin was merely distracting Ukraine’s allies as he prepared a winter offensive.

“It’s not for the aggressor in this conflict to set out wide-ranging and unrealistic security demands. That much we are all absolutely clear about," added UK prime minister Andy Burnham while speaking at a press conference on Thursday.

Meanwhile, German chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that a Yalta format meeting "will not bring peace to Ukraine," referring to the 1945 conference between the UK, the US and the erstwhile Soviet Union, which decided the postwar plans for Europe and the Pacific, resulting in the division of Germany and Berlin.

Where the Russia-Ukraine talks stand

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As Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff fly back and forth, a key point of contention between Russia and Ukraine remains Putin's demand that Kyiv give up control of the Donbas region (Donetsk and Luhansk), as well as Crimea, and broader claims to Zaporizhzhia and Kherson. Ukraine has refused to make any concessions.

Also Read | Donald Trump is in a hurry for peace in Ukraine. Vladimir Putin is not

The most recent meeting was held in UAE's Abu Dhabi, where the US brokered talks between Russia and Ukraine. The Abu Dhabi meeting marked the first such meeting in nine months. While an agreement for prisoner exchange was finalised, a ceasefire deal was not.