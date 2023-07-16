Billionaire Warren Buffett's wife overhead complaining about 300 coffee: Report

The wife of billionaire investor Warren Buffett was recently overheard complaining about having to pay $4 ( ₹328) for a coffee worth to a staffer at Allen & Co's annual “summer camp for billionaires", organised at the Sun Valley resort in the United States's Idaho.

Warren Buffet with wife Astrid in an undated photograph.(via NYP)

Astrid Buffett, 77, was heard grumbling that she “could get a pound of coffee” for the same price at more reasonable venues, reported the New York Post.

Who is Warren Buffett?

Warren Buffett, 92, is one of the most successful investors of all time. According to Forbes, his net worth is around $114 billion. Buffett runs Berkshire Hathaway, which owns companies including insurer Geico, battery maker Duracell, and restaurant chain Dairy Queen. He has promised to donate over 99% of his wealth. Till now, he has given more than $51 billion, mostly to the Gates Foundation and his kids' foundations.

A billionaire by wealth but frugal by choices

Apart from his motivational talks about personal development, Buffett is also famous for his economic way of living. As per reports, he has been living in the same house in Omaha that he purchased for $31,500 (nearly ₹26 lakh) in 1958. The billionaire also reportedly clips coupons, buys hail-damaged cars at a discount and buys his breakfast at McDonald's.

'Buffett struggling with poor balance'

At the event, Astrid was also heard talking about Buffett's health. She reportedly said that he has recently struggled with poor balance. And therefore, he has used a golf cart to traverse the spacious grounds at Sun Valley during each of the conference's first two days this year. Astrid, whose maiden name is Menks, was seen regularly accompanying him to the conference. After dating for years, Warren Buffett and Astrid Menks married in 2006 when he was 76, and she was 60.

