Watch: ‘Chop chop’, Prince William tells Kate at Jordan royal wedding when…

Prince William was spotted telling his wife Kate Middleton to wrap up her conversation with the now-Princess of Jordan, Rajwa Al Saif, while attending the royal wedding. The couple made a surprise appearance at the wedding of King Abdullah’s eldest son Crown Prince Al Hussein and Saudi Arabian architect Rajwa Al Saif. The ceremony took place at Zahran Palace and was followed by a free concert to celebrate.

Jordan Royal Wedding: King Abdullah II (L) and Queen Rania (2nd R) welcoming Britain's William (R), Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wale.(AFP)

Prince William and Kate Middleton were in the line of guests who formally congratulated the newlyweds after the ceremony. In a video shared widely on social media, Kate could be seen talking with the Crown Prince, while William spoke to Princess Rajwa. Once William ended his conversation, his wife exchanged a few hugs and kisses with Rajwa and appeared to be complimenting her wedding gown.

Prince William then stepped into the conversation and could be heard softly saying “chop chop” to his wife. He also told her to “keep going” and moved his hand in a circular motion, seemingly encouraging her to finish the talk.

Then Prince William was seen waiting and looking at his wife for a brief moment before she ended her conversation with the bride. Kate Middleton was seen in a long-sleeved pink maxi gown, paired with silver statement earrings, while Prince William opted for a navy suit and light blue tie.

Along with William and Kate, US first lady Jill Biden, her daughter Ashley Biden, and US climate envoy John Kerry were at the royal wedding where many European royals including King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands and Denmark’s Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary were also present.

