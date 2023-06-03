Home / World News / ‘Required titanic effort when…’: New details on Queen Elizabeth's final days

‘Required titanic effort when…’: New details on Queen Elizabeth's final days

ByMallika Soni
Jun 03, 2023 02:58 PM IST

Queen Elizabeth, who reigned for over 70 years, died on September 8, 2022 aged 96.

Queen Elizabeth II was in "a lot of pain" in her final years, a source close to the royal family revealed. Her sight and hearing had deteriorated considerably in the weeks leading to her death and the monarch had difficulty concentrating for an extended period of time and “was easily confused”, a friend of the late Queen Elizabeth's told The Daily Beast.

Queen Elizabeth II. (File)
Queen Elizabeth II. (File)

Queen Elizabeth, who reigned for over 70 years, died on September 8, 2022 aged 96. Just days before her death, she formally appointing Liz Truss as UK's prime minister just days before her death.

What the friend said on Queen Elizabeth II?

“For the last years of her life, certainly from when her husband died [in April 2021], the Queen was in a lot of pain. In the final months, of course, it got very much worse; by the time of the Platinum Jubilee (June 2022), she couldn’t see very much, she couldn’t hear very much, and she was easily confused,” the friend revealed.

“She barely moved from her apartments in Windsor Castle. Appearing on the balcony at Windsor Castle for the Jubilee required a titanic effort," they added.

What are some other claims made about Queen Elizabeth's health?

Royal author Gyles Brandreth previously claimed that Queen Elizabeth II was suffering from bone cancer when she died. Royal correspondent Robert Jobson also explained the details of the plan to get the Queen onto the Buckingham Palace balcony for her "last salute" at the Platinum Jubilee last year.

“On her insistence, a military-style exercise was put in place so that no one could see she was having to use a wheelchair. In considerable discomfort, Her Majesty was taken by wheelchair to the helicopter pad at Windsor. At the Palace, she was wheeled right up to the balcony doors, then helped to her feet so that she could stand - with the aid of a walking stick - alongside Charles and Camilla, plus William and his family,” he wrote.

queen elizabeth ii royal family
