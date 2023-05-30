Home / World News / King Charles ‘envious’ of Kate Middleton? New royal rift revealed

King Charles ‘envious’ of Kate Middleton? New royal rift revealed

ByMallika Soni
May 30, 2023 05:00 PM IST

Royal expert Kate Mansey said that with the Chelsea Flower Show in particular, Kate Middleton “was not competing” with her in-laws.

Kate Middleton faced heat for upstaging her father-in-law King Charles at the Chelsea Flower Show, a longtime favorite event in the royal diary, it was reported earlier this week. Following this, the Daily Mail reported that Kate Middleton’s popularity is “unsettling” for King Charles and his wife Camilla.

Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, arrives for the Coronation of King Charles III, in London, Saturday, May 6 2023. King Charles III and Camila the Queen Consort, members of the Royal family and VIP's gathered at Westminster Abbey for the Coronation service.(AP)
Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, arrives for the Coronation of King Charles III, in London, Saturday, May 6 2023. King Charles III and Camila the Queen Consort, members of the Royal family and VIP's gathered at Westminster Abbey for the Coronation service.(AP)

Read more: King Charles wants Prince William's children to ‘marry whom they want’ as…

Royal expert Kate Mansey said that with the Chelsea Flower Show in particular, Kate Middleton “was not competing” with her in-laws.

“I think she’s a great model for the monarchy [and] for the royal family, and they appreciate that,” Kate Mansey said, adding, “They wouldn’t have had her there if they didn’t think it would be brilliant, so I think there’s a way they can all exist. A bit of glam and glitz from Catherine [is welcome]. There’s room for everybody.”

Royal expert Richard Eden claimed that after Queen Elizabeth's death royal aides wanted King Charles and Camilla to complete as many engagements as possible with Prince William and Kate.

Read more: Royal expert on Prince William- Kate's marriage: 'Despite many fights…’

“I think that was a chance to show that this was the future of the monarchy and it’s in safe hands, that sort of thing. Now that [Charles and Camilla] are King and Queen, it is slightly different. They want lots of attention for their causes and the things that they feel strongly about, so it could be a bit unsettling if they don’t get their attention," Richard Eden said.

In his memoir Spare, Prince Harry also claimed that King Charles was envious of Kate Middleton's media coverage and accused her and Prince William of "drawing attention away from him and Camilla".

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
king charles iii royal family kate middleton prince william + 2 more
king charles iii royal family kate middleton prince william + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 31, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out