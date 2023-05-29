Home / World News / King Charles wants Prince William's children to ‘marry whom they want’ as…

King Charles wants Prince William's children to ‘marry whom they want’ as…

ByMallika Soni
May 29, 2023 03:00 PM IST

King Charles doesn’t want George, Charlotte, or Louis to miss out simply because they’re British royals.

King Charles is more than eager to share his wisdom with Prince William's children- Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, a royal historian said. This includes imparting lessons about “matters of the heart” to Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children as history repeating itself isn’t something King Charles wants to happen, Chandrika Kaul said.

Britain's King Charles III wearing the Imperial state Crown leaves Westminster Abbey after the Coronation Ceremonies.(AFP)
Britain's King Charles III wearing the Imperial state Crown leaves Westminster Abbey after the Coronation Ceremonies.(AFP)

Read more: Did King Charles pay tribute to Princess Diana at coronation in this way

“I think King Charles is very keen that his grandchildren don’t make the mistakes that I think he feels he made. Particularly when it came to matters of the heart," the royal historian said.

King Charles met and fell in love with Camilla Shand in the 1970s but the two separated and married Princess Diana and Andrew Parker Bowles, respectively. King Charles and Camilla then had an affair for much of Charles' marriage to Diana.

Read more: Any guesses? Prince Harry and Meghan are very close to these royal family members

King Charles doesn’t want George, Charlotte, or Louis to miss out simply because they’re British royals and the children of a future king, the royal historian adding that the monarch wants them to be able to lead “normal” lives, complete with falling in love.

“What I think he wants to do is try and help these young grandchildren grow up in as normal a way as possible," the historian said claiming that King Charles also wants to “create more fully rounded human beings who are unafraid of their emotions and who are able to have the confidence to marry whom they want.”

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
king charles iii prince william royal family + 1 more
king charles iii prince william royal family
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 29, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out