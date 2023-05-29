Home / World News / Any guesses? Prince Harry and Meghan are very close to these royal family members

Any guesses? Prince Harry and Meghan are very close to these royal family members

ByMallika Soni
May 29, 2023 01:14 PM IST

Prince Harry- Meghan Markle: Princess Anne seemed to “genuinely” enjoy Meghan Markle’s presence, body language expert Judi James said.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have remained somewhat close to the Duke of Sussex' cousins after relations between the couple and royal family soured. Prince William did not approve of Prince Harry's relationship with Meghan Markle which resulted in tension between the siblings but Harry and Meghan did manage to remain close to Beatrice and Eugenie, Harry’s cousins to whom he was quite close while growing up, a body language expert claimed.

Prince Harry-Meghan Markle: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex are seen.(AP)
Prince Harry-Meghan Markle: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex are seen.(AP)

Read more: Prince Harry may lose millions ‘like a fool’ because of this reason, lawyer says

Eugenie even posted a photo of the couple welcoming their first child, Prince Archie noting that she was “so happy” for them. Princess Anne also seemed to “genuinely” enjoy Meghan Markle’s presence, body language expert Judi James said.

Princess Anne, normally remains “stoic” in social situations, but she seemed relaxed when Meghan Markle was around, the expert said.

“Anne has no real history of embracing, mentoring or even befriending younger royal wives. Anne is a fan of stoicism and no real fan of fashion icons or celebrity fame, so a beautiful Hollywood actress with no apparent interest in horses like Meghan might not have been a first choice in terms of instant bonding and rapport," Judi James said.

Read more: Did King Charles pay tribute to Princess Diana at coronation in this way

“Meghan turned out to be a lot more than that initial profile … Her passion for her causes and her eloquence, plus what looks like a shared sense of humor did throw up some poses where the two women looked genuinely happy in each other’s company," she added.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not spent much time with the royal family since stepping down from their roles in 2020. Prince Harry did attend King Charles' coronation this month without Meghan Markle.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
prince harry meghan markle royal family + 1 more
prince harry meghan markle royal family
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 29, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out