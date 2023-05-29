Any guesses? Prince Harry and Meghan are very close to these royal family members

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have remained somewhat close to the Duke of Sussex' cousins after relations between the couple and royal family soured. Prince William did not approve of Prince Harry's relationship with Meghan Markle which resulted in tension between the siblings but Harry and Meghan did manage to remain close to Beatrice and Eugenie, Harry’s cousins to whom he was quite close while growing up, a body language expert claimed. Prince Harry-Meghan Markle: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex are seen.(AP)

Eugenie even posted a photo of the couple welcoming their first child, Prince Archie noting that she was “so happy” for them. Princess Anne also seemed to “genuinely” enjoy Meghan Markle’s presence, body language expert Judi James said.

Princess Anne, normally remains “stoic” in social situations, but she seemed relaxed when Meghan Markle was around, the expert said.

“Anne has no real history of embracing, mentoring or even befriending younger royal wives. Anne is a fan of stoicism and no real fan of fashion icons or celebrity fame, so a beautiful Hollywood actress with no apparent interest in horses like Meghan might not have been a first choice in terms of instant bonding and rapport," Judi James said.

“Meghan turned out to be a lot more than that initial profile … Her passion for her causes and her eloquence, plus what looks like a shared sense of humor did throw up some poses where the two women looked genuinely happy in each other’s company," she added.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not spent much time with the royal family since stepping down from their roles in 2020. Prince Harry did attend King Charles' coronation this month without Meghan Markle.

