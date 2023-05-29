Did King Charles pay tribute to Princess Diana at coronation in this way

While millions of people around the world watched King Charles being crowned as Britain's monarch on May 6, many missed how he paid tribute to his late wife Princess Diana during the ceremony. A former royal employee pointed out the way King Charles honored Princess Diana that most people didn’t pick up on. King Charles III (AFP)

Paul Burrell who started working in Charles and Diana’s household in 1987 and continued to work as Diana’s butler until her death in 1997 said that King Charles' coronation ceremony included elements that were a tribute to Princess Diana.

“[Kate Middleton’s earrings were] a nod to her mother-in-law who couldn’t be there,” Paul Burrell said adding, “William and Harry decided amongst themselves which pieces of [Diana’s] jewelry collection they would want. One chose one, then the other chose one so it was divided equally between them. Meghan has half of Diana’s jewels in California and Kate has the other half. Kate has all the state jewels as well: the ones the queen gave Diana on her wedding day like the pearl drop tiara and there’s a beautiful bracelet the queen gave Diana.”

He also noted that King Charles paid tribute to Princess Diana with one of the hymns he chose for the service.

“There were other nods to Diana in the ceremony that Charles was aware of. He personally picked a hymn that was sung at his wedding to Diana at St Paul’s Cathedral, ‘Christ Is Made the Sure Foundation.’ I stood up and sang that myself because it’s one of my favorites and I know it’s one of the princess’ favorites so that was a nod to the princess as well," he said.

“Diana’s spirit was there as I said because as I said before the coronation, I defy anyone in the country not to think of Diana because her boys would be thinking about her and Charles would be thinking about her; his wife who gave birth to his heir and spare," he continued.

