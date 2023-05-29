Home / World News / Prince Harry may lose millions ‘like a fool’ because of this reason, lawyer says

Prince Harry may lose millions ‘like a fool’ because of this reason, lawyer says

ByMallika Soni
May 29, 2023 09:35 AM IST

Prince Harry has three ongoing lawsuits alleging phone hacking and other illegal practices at three of UK's biggest newspaper groups.

Prince Harry's multiple lawsuits could cost him millions even if he wins, but if he loses them he could be left with a bill of up to $20 million, a lawyer claimed after the Duke of Sussex lost his first lawsuit as a High Court judge ruled that he had no grounds to sue the UK Home Office over its decision that he could not privately pay for his police bodyguards.

Britain's Prince Harry arrives at the Royal Courts Of Justice in London.(AP)
Britain's Prince Harry arrives at the Royal Courts Of Justice in London.(AP)

Prince Harry lost his police security after he stepped down as a working royal in 2020 along with his wife Meghan Markle.

Read more: Shocking revelations on Camilla by King Charles' ex-aide: ‘On coronation day…'

Mark Stephens, a UK-based attorney at Howard Kennedy, told Newsweek that Prince Harry may lose money even if he wins, but if he loses all the cases, the bill could be somewhere between $15 million and $20 million.

"I think Harry has taken it upon himself to sponsor the London legal village, and as a lawyer I welcome that. Whether it's prudent is another matter," Mark Stephens said.

He continued: "People are entitled to go to court, but whether he wins some or all of these cases he's going to come out net down because you never recover, even if you win, 100 percent of your costs.

“You might get 60 or 70 percent. So let's say he's spending somewhere between £6 million [$7.5 million] and £10 million [$12.5 million] on these cases. He's going to recover £6 million and he will be left with a bill for the rest. That's if he wins the lot of them. If he loses them, he could be in for paying another £6 million to the other side,” he added.

Read more: This King Charles' order has left staff at Buckingham Palace ‘shivering’

Prince Harry also has three ongoing lawsuits alleging phone hacking and other illegal practices at three of UK's biggest newspaper groups: Rupert Murdoch's News Group Newspapers, Associated Newspapers (publisher of the Daily Mail) and Mirror Group Newspapers.

"I think with any claimant we are always cautious to take only the very best cases, and often legal recourse is not always the best way to get any remedy you seek," Mark Stephens said.

He continued: "You're putting yourself in as a witness, and the purpose of the king's counsel [senior lawyer] on the other side is to punch holes in your credibility and to make you look like a fool.

"That's why it's not since the 1890s that a member of the royal family has gone into the witness box. In that case, the royal was only a witness. This is the only time a royal has gone in who was both the claimant and the prime witness," he said.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
royal family prince harry
royal family prince harry
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 29, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out