Royal expert on Prince William- Kate's marriage: 'Despite many fights…'

ByMallika Soni
May 31, 2023 10:02 AM IST

“I think it’s a sign of a healthy and relatable marriage. And, actually, there is an incredibly equal partnership," the expert said.

Royal expert Jennie Bond reflected on the comment made by another author that Kate Middleton treats her husband Prince William "like the fourth child". “Who doesn’t treat their husband like another toddler from time to time,” Jennie Bond joked, adding, “It’s well known that William can be hot tempered and certainly quite stubborn. Of course they have rows, which apparently can be quite fiery, but they are quickly over and peace is restored.”

Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince William and Kate Middleton at Westminster Abbey.
Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince William and Kate Middleton at Westminster Abbey.(Reuters)

“I think it’s a sign of a healthy and relatable marriage. And, actually, there is an incredibly equal partnership," the expert added.

Earlier, royal author Tom Quinn shared that a former Kensington Palace staff member told him, "Kate treats him [William] like the fourth child because he's prone to tantrums."

“They do have rows. It's not a perfect marriage. They have terrific rows. But, where some couples have a row and throw heavy vases at each other, William and Kate throw cushions at each other. It's always kept under control,” Tom Quinn said.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are usually seen together showing affection and teasing each other and even being extremely competitive about everything.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

