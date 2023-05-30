Home / World News / Prince William's brutal 2-word reply when Harry told him about Meghan was…

Prince William's brutal 2-word reply when Harry told him about Meghan was…

Mallika Soni
May 30, 2023

Prince Harry claimed in his memoir ‘Spare’ that William “knew something was going on” and wanted to know more.

The brothers were at Kensington Palace. Prince Harry then decided to talk to his elder brother William and his sister-in-law Kate Middleton about Meghan Markle. At that time, he had been in a relationship with Meghan for a few months. Even though he had not told the couple, Prince Harry claimed in his memoir ‘Spare’ that William “knew something was going on” and wanted to know more.

Prince Harry: Britain's Prince William and Britain's Prince Harry are seen.(AP)
After Prince George and Princess Charlotte had gone to sleep, Prince Harry made William and Kate swear to keep the news secret. He then told them that he was dating Meghan Markle. Prince Harry wrote, “Their mouths fell open. They turned to each other. Then Willy turned to me and said ‘F— off.’”

Prince William and Kate said that the news was impossible which left Harry baffled, the Duke of Sussex claimed. The couple told Prince Harry that they were fans of the show Suits, so they knew exactly who Meghan was. The Mirror reported, “Harry recalls their first meeting—admitting he was more nervous for that introduction than he was the Queen’s.”

“After a wait, the door opened, and there was my big brother, a bit dressed up. Nice trousers, nice shirt, open collar. I introduced Meg, who leaned in and gave him a hug, which completely freaked him out. He recoiled. Willy didn’t hug strangers, whereas Meg hugged most strangers. The moment was a classic collision of cultures, like a flashlight-torch, which felt both funny and charming," Prince Harry wrote.

