‘Gang of thieves’: Imran Khan's video appeal ahead of no-trust motion. Watch

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday issued a video message urging the people of his country to stand against the evil, as he faces a no-confidence motion in the Assembly on Friday. Coming down heavily on the Opposition, Imran Khan said a gang of thieves has been looting the country for the past 30 years in front of everyone and now they are indulging in 'shameless horse trading'.

"I want the entire nation to join me on March 27 to send one message: that we are not with evil, we are against it. That we are against the crime[s] being committed against democracy and the nation, where the conscience of public representatives is being bought with looted money," Imran Khan said urging the nation to participate in PTI's March 27 power rally at Islamabad's Parade Ground.

Imran Khan has already said he would not step down coming under the pressure of the opposition. he also said he will have the last laugh and would reveal his trump card at the right time. On Wednesday, Imran Khan said, "Let me predict in clear terms that we will succeed in the no-confidence motion because the entire party and our workers are standing with us like a rock and even the debate raging on the menace of corruption and horse-trading has become a topic of household discussion."

In a threat to the turncoats who have recently switched their allegiance to the opposition to defeat Imran Khan, minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Thursday said these turncoats must also keep in mind that early elections can also be called in the country.

