Watch: Israeli girl meets her friends after release from Hamas captivity

A 5-year-old Israeli girl met her kindergarten friends for the first time after being released as part of hostage exchange deal with Hamas.

A video of Aloni meeting with her little friends at her kindergarten school, has gone viral on social media. (X(formerly Twitter)/@AvivaKlompas)

A video of Emilia Aloni meeting with her little friends at her kindergarten school, has gone viral on social media. First, Aloni's teacher greets and hugs her at the gate of the school. With the girl's entry into the school, more than a dozen friends come out to welcome her. In the video, the little kids can be seen warmly hugging Aloni and exchanging smiles with her.

The reunion won the hearts of netizens who saw the video on X(formerly Twitter). Here is how netizens reacted to the viral video

"So much love and I’m glad for her this is heartwarming to see," wrote one user.

"This legit made me tear up. I hope that she makes it through the day ok," posted another user.

"This one has me in tears. Her friends holding her so tight, and her holding them right back," commented a third person.

"This brought tears to my eyes. God such small kids. God bless them all," wrote a fourth one.

"This is so beautiful and heart warming!," posted a fifth person.

When was Aloni freed ?

Aloni was released from Hamas captivity on November 24. She was freed as part of a hostage exchange deal between Israel and Hamas. Notably, during the truce, a total of 105 hostages were released. Out of those, 80 were Israeli hostages who were freed in exchange for 240 Palestinian prisoners lodged in Israeli jails.

