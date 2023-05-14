Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Watch: Kate Middleton's surprise piano performance

Watch: Kate Middleton's surprise piano performance

ByMallika Soni
May 14, 2023 06:52 AM IST

Kate Middleton played a short, instrumental piano performance, which was recorded earlier this month.

Kate Middleton made a surprise appearance in the opening sequence film for the Grand Final of this year's Eurovision Song Contest 2023 which was part of a pre-recorded video section that kicked off the show. It also featured stars including Andrew Lloyd Webber, Sam Ryder and Joss Stone.

Kate Middleton: Kate Middleton plays the piano at Eurovision Song Contest 2023.

Prince William's wife played a short, instrumental piano performance, which was recorded earlier this month in the Crimson Drawing Room of Windsor Castle as she wore a one-shoulder royal blue gown - in a show of support for Ukraine. The piece of music was specially created for her by Joe Price and Kojo Samuel and featured last year's winner's Kalush Orchestra singing Stefania in the iconic Maidan Nezalezhnosti metro station in Kyiv.

Other appearances included rapper Ms Banks, Ballet Black and Bolt Strings.

Twenty-six acts performed to the 6000 strong arena audience and around1 60 million viewers watched the Eurovision from all around the world. Presenters Graham Norton, Hannah Waddingham, Ukrainian TV star Julia Sanina, and Alesha Dixon hosted the show.

Kate Middleton's performance isn't the first royal connection to the contest. follows King Charles and Queen Camilla's visit to Liverpool Arena last month.

