Watch: Peeving parrot steals Chile journalist's earphone live on air. He reacts

A parrot took a Chilean reporter's earpod in a humorous incident captured live on camera during a broadcast. As the journalist was discussing crime and security in Santiago in Chile, the incident took place.

While Nicolas Krumm was live on air for the Chilevision channel addressing the rise in local thefts, a parrot flew by him, perched on his shoulder and astonished him. The parrrot then removed his earpod and flew with it.

The earpod was eventually found as the parrot dropped it.

The journalist, while the parrot sat on his shoulder, began smiling and signaling to the camera.

The video of the incident was widely shared on social media, as several users found it funny.

One user said, "Oh that is so funny. Thanks, Son." While another commented, "He is been hit by, he is been struck by a smooth criminal."

