Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / World News / Watch: River of red wine flows through Portuguese town after distillery accident

Watch: River of red wine flows through Portuguese town after distillery accident

ANI |
Sep 12, 2023 07:07 AM IST

The incident happened when barrels carrying 600,000 gallons of liquor unexpectedly collapsed.

Following an accident at a distillery in the small Portuguese town of São Lorenco de Bairro, a river of red wine was seen flowing through the streets there, the New York Post reported.

Soon the incident went viral and the videos posted on social media showed the red liquid running down a steep hill in the little town of So Lorenco de Bairro on Sunday, which has a population of about 2,000 people. (Twitter)

The incident happened when barrels carrying 600,000 gallons of liquor unexpectedly collapsed.

Soon the incident went viral and the videos posted on social media showed the red liquid running down a steep hill in the little town of So Lorenco de Bairro on Sunday, which has a population of about 2,000 people, according to New York Post.

The leak was so large that the wine that spilled might have filled an Olympic-sized swimming pool, causing an environmental alert.

Officials suddenly leapt into action, attempting to halt the wine before it turned the Certima River into wine. The Anadia Fire Department shut off the flood and moved it away from the river, where it ran into a nearby field, New York Post reported citing the local media.

According to firefighters, the wine flooded a basement at a residence near the distillery as well. (ANI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
Topics
portugal
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP