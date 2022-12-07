Watch: South Korean envoy parties as his team loses at FIFA. Diplomacy score is…

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Dec 07, 2022 12:40 PM IST

FIFA World Cup: Despite his team losing 4-1 to Brazil, Lim Ki-mo sang popular Brazilian songs during karaoke sessions.

FIFA World Cup: South Korea's ambassador to Brazil, Lim Ki-mo is seen.
Mallika Soni

South Korea's ambassador to Brazil, Lim Ki-mo, hosted a viewing party at his home in Brasilia, as the two nations clashed in the FIFA world cup. Despite his team losing 4-1 to Brazil, Lim Ki-mo sang popular Brazilian songs during karaoke sessions, in videos widely shared on social media.

Users commented that his party deserved a score of "10" for diplomacy and soft power. Brazil danced their way to a one-sided 4-1 win over South Korea in their round-of-16 match at Qatar's Stadium 974 on Monday. Vinicius Junior, Neymar, Richarlison and Lucas Paqueta were all on the scoresheet in a dominant first half as Brazil cruised into a quarterfinal matchup against 2018 World Cup finalists Croatia on December 9.

With 82-year-old Brazil legend Pele cheering the team from a hospital while recovering from a respiratory illness, Brazil's team dedicated their victory to Pele.

"Let's hope we can carry on dancing all the way to the final," Vinicius Junior said.

“And we are also sending a big hug to Pele. Let's hope he recovers quickly,” he added.

Mallika Soni

Mallika Soni

