Watch: South Korean envoy parties as his team loses at FIFA. Diplomacy score is…

South Korea's ambassador to Brazil, Lim Ki-mo, hosted a viewing party at his home in Brasilia, as the two nations clashed in the FIFA world cup. Despite his team losing 4-1 to Brazil, Lim Ki-mo sang popular Brazilian songs during karaoke sessions, in videos widely shared on social media.

Users commented that his party deserved a score of "10" for diplomacy and soft power. Brazil danced their way to a one-sided 4-1 win over South Korea in their round-of-16 match at Qatar's Stadium 974 on Monday. Vinicius Junior, Neymar, Richarlison and Lucas Paqueta were all on the scoresheet in a dominant first half as Brazil cruised into a quarterfinal matchup against 2018 World Cup finalists Croatia on December 9.

With 82-year-old Brazil legend Pele cheering the team from a hospital while recovering from a respiratory illness, Brazil's team dedicated their victory to Pele.

"Let's hope we can carry on dancing all the way to the final," Vinicius Junior said.

“And we are also sending a big hug to Pele. Let's hope he recovers quickly,” he added.

