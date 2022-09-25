Watch: The moment Eiffel tower lights were dimmed amid France's energy crisis

Lights on Paris' Eiffel Tower were turned off an hour earlier at night as part of an energy savings plan in France's capital, its mayor announced. The iconic tower which is illuminated until 1:00am was plunged into darkness earlier in the evening as Paris faces risks of power shortages, rationing and blackouts ahead of energy demand surges this winter.

In a video shared by Sky News, the moment when the Eiffel Tower fell dark could be seen. The decision follows a number of measures announced by France's President Emmanuel Macron last week who called for a 10 per cent reduction in use of energy.

Amid an energy crisis, France is also seeking alternative supplies including electricity from Germany.

Paris will also be cutting down on the heating to save energy as public buildings will be one degree cooler except in nursing homes and nurseries, the Mayor said.

