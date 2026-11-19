US President Donald Trump struck a conciliatory note towards Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday, declaring that the three leaders were "really making history" as they came together for their first-ever trilateral talks in Shenzhen, China. Trump called for greater cooperation between the three powers, saying past leaders had avoided engaging with countries they disagreed with.

US President Donald Trump speaks during a trilateral meeting with Russia's President Vladimir Putin and China's President Xi Jinping at Kylin Villa in Shenzen, China. (AFP)

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From nuclear proliferation and Iran to the role of the International Criminal Court, Trump made several notable remarks during the meeting, which comes amid the Russia-Ukraine war and escalating global tensions. Track all updates from Xi-Trump-Putin meet here

Here are his top quotes from the summit:

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-"We are really making history."

-"As presidents of three of the world's largest countries, we have a special responsibility to maintain open, respectful, and productive dialogue on issues impacting not just our people, but the entire planet."

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{{^usCountry}} - “Will talk about 'all problems that are being discussed in the world.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} - “Will talk about 'all problems that are being discussed in the world.” {{/usCountry}}

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-"Too often, past leaders avoided talking to nations with whom they had disagreements. We feel the opposite."

- "All three uniquely positioned to discuss reducing nuclear weapons."

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-"Once you have the nuclear weapons, it's very hard to not have them. It's the way life works."

- "No peace ever forged by declining opportunities."

"It's vital that we cooperate to combat the threat of nuclear proliferation in other countries around the world. That's what we're doing in Iran."

“The International Criminal Court has gotten out of control. We all agree.”

The trilateral meeting in Shenzhen marks an unprecedented diplomatic moment, bringing together the leaders of the world’s three major powers amid heightened geopolitical tensions. Beijing described the talks as an effort to safeguard world peace and promote strategic stability, while critics warned that the gathering could strengthen the impression of the three leaders carving out spheres of influence.

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The meeting comes at a particularly sensitive time for all three countries. Russia’s war in Ukraine is nearing its five-year mark, while Trump is grappling with the fallout of the US war with Iran, which has disrupted oil supplies and driven up global consumer prices. China, meanwhile, is seeking to consolidate its influence in East Asia and strengthen its position in global affairs.

Ukraine was among the key issues surrounding the summit, although the three countries offered differing accounts of its place on the agenda. Trump said both Washington and Beijing were looking to help end the Russia-Ukraine war. The Kremlin also indicated that the conflict would be difficult to avoid discussing, even as questions remained over whether Ukraine and European allies would have a say in any potential settlement.

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Nuclear disarmament and Iran were also expected to feature in the discussions. A US-Russia nuclear arms control treaty expired in February, while Washington has expressed concern about China’s expanding nuclear arsenal. Trump told Fox News that the US had around 4,000 nuclear weapons, Russia had 3,800 and China had between 400 and 500, adding that Beijing was expected to catch up.

The summit followed separate bilateral engagements between the leaders. Trump and Putin held their first meeting since August 2025, with the US president referring to the Russian leader as his “friend”. Trump also met Xi, their third meeting this year, and described the relationship between Washington and Beijing as “very special”.