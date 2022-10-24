Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
‘We will always be grateful to him…’: UK PM frontrunner Rishi Sunak on Boris Johnson

world news
Published on Oct 24, 2022 08:33 AM IST

Johnson, whose resignation led to Liz Truss succeeding him at 10, Downing Street, announced he was pulling out of the race to return as prime minister after Truss resigned last week.

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and ex-chancellor Rishi Sunak walking out of Downing Street
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Reacting to Boris Johnson’s decision to pull out of the race to become the UK’s next prime minister, former finance minister Rishi Sunak, the favourite to succeed the outgoing Liz Truss, said the country should be grateful to Johnson as ‘he led our country through some of the toughest challenges we have ever faced.’

“Boris Johnson delivered Brexit and the great vaccine roll-out. He led our country through some of the toughest challenges we have ever faced, and then took on Putin and his barbaric war in Ukraine. We will always be grateful to him for that,” Sunak tweeted on Friday (Thursday night as per UK time).

“Although he has decided not to run for PM again, I truly hope he continues to contribute to public life at home and abroad,” he added.

Topics
rishi sunak boris johnson
