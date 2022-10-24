‘We will always be grateful to him…’: UK PM frontrunner Rishi Sunak on Boris Johnson

Reacting to Boris Johnson’s decision to pull out of the race to become the UK’s next prime minister, former finance minister Rishi Sunak, the favourite to succeed the outgoing Liz Truss, said the country should be grateful to Johnson as ‘he led our country through some of the toughest challenges we have ever faced.’

“Boris Johnson delivered Brexit and the great vaccine roll-out. He led our country through some of the toughest challenges we have ever faced, and then took on Putin and his barbaric war in Ukraine. We will always be grateful to him for that,” Sunak tweeted on Friday (Thursday night as per UK time).

“Although he has decided not to run for PM again, I truly hope he continues to contribute to public life at home and abroad,” he added.

