‘We’ll miss him’: UK MPs to pay tribute to colleague David Amess in parliament

British lawmakers will on Monday pay tributes in the parliament to lawmaker David Amess, who was killed in his constituency on October 15. News agency AFP reported that the UK parliament, which reconvenes after three weeks, will hold a special afternoon session where leaders across the political spectrum will pay their tributes to Amess.

“What really defined him is that, even when he disagreed with people, there was a generosity of spirit,” deputy prime minister Dominic Raab told BBC Radio. Highlighting that Amess was very kind and generous with his time and advice, Raab said, “We’ll miss him and I’ll miss him personally.”

Lawmakers will hold a minute’s silence after Patricia Hillas, who is the Chaplain of the House of Commons, delivers specially crafted prayers in the chamber at around 2.30pm local time (7pm IST) on Monday.

After this, Prime Minister Boris Johnson will lead several hours of tributes, before speaker Lindsay Hoyle leads a procession of lawmakers to a remembrance service at a church on the grounds of Westminster Abbey, AFP reported.

The 69-year-old lawmaker from Southend West was stabbed multiple times during a constituency meeting on October 15 in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex. The police, who declared the murder as a terrorist incident, arrested a 25-year-old British Muslim of Somali descent named Ali Harbi Ali at the scene on suspicion of murder. According to reports, Ali’s father is a former prime ministerial adviser in Somalia.

The police added they are investigating “a potential motivation linked to Islamist extremism”.

Family speaks out

David Amess’ family said on Sunday that they were “absolutely broken” after his murder and were trying to understand why this tragic incident occurred. In a statement issued through the police, the family urged to set aside hatred and work towards togetherness.

“Whatever one’s race, religious or political beliefs, be tolerant and try to understand,” they said in the statement.

Police officers were seen standing guard outside a three-storey building in the north London district of Kentish Town, where the Amess family is believed to be living.

(With AFP inputs)