World News
world news

Western Union restarts money transfers to Afghanistan

"Western Union is pleased to share that it is resuming its money transfer services into Afghanistan, starting September 2, so that our customers can once again send money and support their loved ones at this time," a spokesperson said.
AFP |
PUBLISHED ON SEP 02, 2021 08:20 PM IST
Western Union to resume money transfers to Afghanistan. (Reuters file photo)

Western Union announced on Thursday that it would resume its money transfer service to Afghanistan as the Taliban deal with enormous economic hurdles following their takeover last month.

"Western Union is pleased to share that it is resuming its money transfer services into Afghanistan, starting September 2, so that our customers can once again send money and support their loved ones at this time," a spokesperson said.

"We understand the urgent needs of our customers and their families and are committed to supporting them," the spokesperson said, adding that Western Union would waive transfer fees from September 3 through 17.

Remittances from Afghans living abroad are crucial for the impoverished country's economy and amounted to almost $789 billion last year, according to the World Bank.

The Washington-based development bank last week announced it would suspend aid to the country, saying it was "deeply concerned about the situation in Afghanistan and the impact on the country's development prospects, especially for women."

The IMF announced shortly after the Taliban's takeover that it would suspend its assistance to the country, citing uncertainty surrounding its leadership.

