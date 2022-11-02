What all to get from Twitter apart from blue tick if you pay $8? Explained

After literally haggling with author Stephen King on Twitter, Elon Musk finally announced the fee for a blue tick to be $8 per month. Earlier, he was toying with the idea of a $20 per month for the blue tick. In a reply to Stephen King's 'F*** that, they should pay me', Elon Musk bargained and said, 'How about $8?'. Later, he announced that the monthly fee for Twitter blue tick will be $8 per month which according to Elon will end Twitter's current 'lords and peasants system', which he says is bulls****.

Here's all you need to know about Elon Musk's new 'pay for blue tick' proposal:

What is a blue tick?

Twitter offers blue ticks to denote that the account holders are authentic. Government institutions, celebrities, and notable personalities could get the blue tick by applying for Twitter verification. "To receive the blue badge, your account must be authentic, notable and active," the policy, which is still there on the Twitter website, says.

Why pay for blue tick?

This is one of the changes that Elon Musk, the new owner of Twitter, wants to bring in. As Elon Musk claimed this will give Twitter a revenue stream to 'reward content creators'. "We need to pay the bills somehow! Twitter cannot rely entirely on advertisers," Elon Musk earlier said. In his opinion, it is also the only way to "defeat the bots and trolls".

What will you get if you pay $8 per month?

In a long thread, Elon Musk has explained all the perks that a Twitter user paying $8 per month is supposed to get, apart from the blue badge.

1. Those who will pay for their blue tick will also get priority in replies, mentions and searches, which is essential to defeating spam or scam, Elon said.

2. $8 per month will provide users with the ability to post long videos and audio.

3. These users will see half as many ads

4. Publishers willing to work with Twitter will get a paywall bypass.

5. There will be a secondary tag below the name for someone who is a public figure, which is already the case for politicians, Musk said.

Those who won't pay $8 a month will lose their blue tick.

