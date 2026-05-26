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What Cambodia's new law on mandatory military service means in wake of Thailand conflict

The initiative for a new conscription law followed significant border fighting with Thailand that flared twice last year, resulting in approximately 100 deaths.

Updated on: May 26, 2026 10:01 am IST
AP |
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Cambodia’s new conscription law, which establishes penalties of up to five years in prison for those who evade military service, has come into effect, the country's Prime Minister Hun Manet said Monday.

Cambodian military members participate together with government civil servants in the country's 70th Independence Day, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023.(AP Photo/File)

The law was signed on Saturday by Senate president Hun Sen in his capacity as acting head of state while King Norodom Sihamoni undergoes medical treatment for prostate cancer in China.

The initiative for a new conscription law followed significant border fighting with Thailand that flared twice last year, resulting in approximately 100 deaths and the displacement of hundreds of thousands of people.

The new law consists of eight chapters and 20 articles, replacing a 2006 statute that was never implemented and was considered outdated. It now requires Cambodian men aged 18 to 25 to serve two years in the military, while women may serve voluntarily. Individuals summoned for service must appear within 30 days of receiving notice or be considered as evading duty, unless a valid excuse is provided.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
 
cambodia thailand military
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