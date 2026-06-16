What did Trump actually achieve in Iran? A deep dive into his unmet 'objectives'

When US President Donald Trump attacked Iran on February 28, he outlined a set of goals - overthrow Iran's regime, end the country’s nuclear programme, “raze its missile industry to the ground”, “annihilate its navy”, and curb its support for regional armed groups. Many of Donald Trump's original objectives remain unresolved, deferred to future negotiations or absent altogether in MoU with Iran. (AFP Photos)

Many of Trump's original objectives remain unresolved, deferred to future negotiations or absent altogether from the Memorandum of Understanding agreed to by the US and Iran, going by reports on deal.

In fact, Trump’s own stated objectives and goalposts shifted as the war progressed. Take for example the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, which closed only as a result of the war and was open before the US-Israeli strikes. Also the need to eliminate Iran’s stockpile of highly enriched uranium, which did not exist before Trump in 2018 collapsed the 2015 nuclear deal.

Track Live Updates on US-Iran war here

Regime change absent from deal At the start of the conflict, Trump openly called on Iranians to rise up against their government.

Yet there is no indication that the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) includes provisions related to political change inside Iran. Tehran’s theocratic establishment remains in power, and no mechanism for regime transition forms part of the ceasefire framework.

Far from weakening politically, Iran continued to mount retaliatory attacks throughout the conflict despite sustaining significant military losses.

Also read: What US-Iran peace deal means for India

Nuclear programme remains unresolved The dismantling of Iran's nuclear programme was perhaps Trump’s most frequently repeated war aim.

However, the issue remains under discussion rather than settled. Reports indicate that the MoU leaves questions surrounding Iran’s nuclear activities to future negotiations.

Iran has consistently maintained that its nuclear programme is civilian in nature and that it is not seeking to develop nuclear weapons.

Missile programme dropped from agenda Trump also vowed to “raze” Iran’s missile industry and demanded the dismantling of its ballistic missile capabilities.

But Iranian media reports cited by AFP news agency suggest that the missile issue has been removed entirely from the negotiating agenda.

Regional allies remain untouched Another central US and Israeli objective was curbing Iran's support for allied armed groups across the region, including Hezbollah.

Yet here too, reports indicate little progress. AFP reported that Iranian media said support for what Tehran calls “resistance groups” has also been removed from negotiations.

Also read: Why Iran stands largely alone in its war with Israel and the US

As a result, one of the war’s key strategic objectives appears to have been deferred rather than achieved.