Petrol, diesel prices to be reviewed based on crude oil supply, says Union Minister Suresh Gopi

Petrol and diesel prices in India have been under the scanner over the last few days due to the recent price hikes. Both petrol and diesel prices shot up by ₹8 a litre in May 2026. The reason behind these price hikes was cited as the stressed supply line of fuel due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. Keeping pace with the petrol and diesel, CNG prices too were hiked multiple times. Now, Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Suresh Gopi, has said that fuel prices would be reviewed based on the availability of crude oil supplies in the country. Petrol and diesel prices in India witnessed a series of hikes in May 2026.

Responding to a question about the possibility of petrol and diesel price revision, Gopi said that the situation would be assessed based on the crude oil supply in India. "Let us see the supply of crude oil. We have the minister concerned, Hardeep Singh Puri. Let it come," PTI has quoted Gopi saying.

While the global crude oil markets remained volatile amid ongoing tensions in the West Asia crisis, petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged across India over the last week, as the state-owned oil marketing companies continued to hold fuel rates steady. Petrol and diesel prices were last revised in May 2026, when rates were increased by ₹3 per litre.