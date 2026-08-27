What does a Martian summer look like? NASA’s Curiosity captures stunning views

NASA's Curiosity rover has marked a major milestone in its 14-year mission on Mars, reaching an elevation gain of 1 kilometre as it continues its climb up Mount Sharp - and capturing a striking view of the Martian landscape along the way.

NASA described the moment as the rover reaching the “pinnacle - so far” of its mission. (NASA)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The US space agency shared the panorama on X, describing the moment as the rover reaching the “pinnacle - so far” of its mission. The image offers a sweeping view down the slopes of Mount Sharp towards Gale Crater, with Curiosity’s tracks stretching into the distance across the dusty, rocky terrain.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The panorama was captured by Curiosity’s Mast Camera, or Mastcam, on August 1 and 2, according to NASA. It is made up of 323 individual images and was taken from a broad valley on Mount Sharp nicknamed “Valle Grande”. NASA adjusted the colours to approximate how the scene would appear to the human eye on Earth. A glimpse of Martian summer {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The panorama was captured by Curiosity’s Mast Camera, or Mastcam, on August 1 and 2, according to NASA. It is made up of 323 individual images and was taken from a broad valley on Mount Sharp nicknamed “Valle Grande”. NASA adjusted the colours to approximate how the scene would appear to the human eye on Earth. A glimpse of Martian summer {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The panorama also provides a glimpse of what summer looks like on Mars. The floor and northern rim of Gale Crater can be seen through the dusty atmosphere, with the landscape appearing beneath a hazy sky.

NASA's recent Curiosity mission updates have highlighted the rover’s observations of the Martian atmosphere, including measurements of atmospheric opacity and monitoring for dust storms. As seasons change in Gale Crater, the rover tracks variations in dust and weather conditions while continuing its geological investigations.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Unlike Earth, Mars has a thin atmosphere and its surface is dominated by an extremely dry, cold desert landscape. Dust is a persistent feature of the Martian environment and can become particularly important for rover operations and scientific observations.

Curiosity climbs Mount Sharp

Curiosity landed inside Gale Crater on August 5, 2012, and began climbing Mount Sharp in 2014. The mountain rises roughly 5 kilometres above the crater floor and contains layers of sedimentary rock that preserve evidence of Mars’ changing environmental conditions.

As Curiosity climbs, it is effectively travelling through layers of Martian history. NASA says the lower layers of Mount Sharp are older, while higher layers were deposited later, allowing scientists to study how the planet’s environment evolved over billions of years.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The rover has already travelled more than 37 kilometres and climbed more than 1.35 kilometres in elevation, according to a recent NASA mission update. Its engineers have had to navigate steep slopes, loose sand and rocks while keeping the rover on course.

A landscape full of clues

The latest panorama comes as Curiosity continues to encounter unusual geological features in Valle Grande. In July, NASA announced that the rover had discovered a large field of honeycomb-like polygonal fractures in the area. The patterns, some just a few centimetres across, could provide clues about processes that shaped the Martian surface.

Scientists are particularly interested in Mount Sharp because its rocks preserve evidence of a very different Mars in the distant past. Curiosity has found signs that Gale Crater once contained lakes and streams and that ancient Mars had the chemistry and nutrients necessary to support microbial life.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}