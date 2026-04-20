What happened to Scarlett Faulkner's brother Jason? First details emerge after sudden death

Just two days after burying 29-year-old Scarlett Faulkner, her family has been struck by a second tragedy. Scarlett's brother, Jason Faulkner, was found dead over the weekend, the siblings' cousin Melissa McCarthy confirmed. The Faulkner family faces immense grief as Jason Faulkner, brother of Scarlett, was found dead just two days after her funeral. (Scarlett Faulkner | Facebook)

McCarthy wrote, “My heart, 2 days after burying your sister Scarlett, your [sic] gone now Jason, her lovely brother. The laughs we had, oh Jason what are the family gonna do? I can't get my head round it, no doubt Scarlett Faulkner was there to meet you - together again forever.”

She added, “Please keep my aunt Mary and Banny and family in yere [sic] prayers.”

Jason, one of Scarlett's 16 siblings, died shortly after participating in her funeral at St Munchin’s Church on Friday, where he served as a pallbearer. Scarlett Faulkner died last Monday, three weeks after she was reportedly beaten with an iron bar on a roadside near Birdhill hamlet in north Tipperary.

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Another tragedy for the Faulkner family The Faulkner family had already been reeling from the death of Scarlett, who succumbed to severe head injuries weeks after an alleged attack in March.

Jason’s death came just days after her funeral in Limerick, compounding what has been described as “utter devastation” for the family. Reports from the Irish Mirror show that he had been closely involved in funeral proceedings and was seen carrying his sister’s coffin.

The family has not released any official information regarding the specific cause of Jason's death.

A relative posted a heartbreaking message, according to the Irish Mirror, that read, “Sad world we live in - poor Banny and Mary buried there [sic] daughter Scarlett two days ago and now there [sic] son - God may mind them keep them strong pray for all the family again this is a painful world - rest in peace Jason.”

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Scarlett Faulkner’s death after assault Scarlett, 28, of Limerick, has been on life support at Cork University Hospital for three weeks after suffering severe injuries in a savage roadside attack on the R494 near Birdhill on March 21.

A 16-year-old girl and a 40-year-old woman are facing charges in connection with the alleged attack on Scarlett.