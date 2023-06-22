What happened to the missing Titanic sub? Here are 5 possible scenarios that may went wrong

In a race against time, the search for the missing Titanic submersible and its five occupants, which vanished during a dive to the depths of the Titanic wreck, is entering a critical phase. With underwater noises providing a glimmer of hope, experts are narrowing down the potential scenarios that could explain the sub's disappearance:

1. Catastrophic Implosion:

FILE PHOTO: The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland.(via REUTERS)

Experts believe a catastrophic failure, possibly due to a leak, power failure, or electrical short circuit, could have led to the sub's demise. Professor Stefan Williams of the University of Sydney told Insider of the terrifying possibility of a breached pressure hull resulting in a sudden and fatal implosion. The chances of survival would be slim in such a scenario.

2. Tangled in Titanic Wreckage:

The Titan could have become entangled in the wreckage of the Titanic itself, trapping the passengers at the bottom of the ocean. While this scenario is deemed unlikely, retired Navy official Frank Owen told The Guardian about the perilous debris scattered around the century-old wreckage, making any rescue mission challenging and dangerous.

3. Fire Hazard:

Even underwater, the possibility of a fire cannot be disregarded. Experts point out that a fire within the vessel could have disastrous consequences, producing toxic fumes and compromising the sub's electronic systems. Enclosed underwater environments are highly vulnerable to fires, making survival challenging for the passengers.

4. Surface-Bound Possibility:

Initially considered the best-case scenario, the hope that the Titan may have resurfaced is waning as time ticks away. Despite an extensive search by the US Coast Guard, no sign of the sub has been found. Experts state that if the vessel had reached the surface, it would likely have been detected by now.

5. Activation of Safety System:

Experts also speculate that the submersible may have lost power but could be equipped with an inbuilt safety system. This system could potentially increase buoyancy by dropping additional weights, helping the sub to resurface. While the chances of this scenario are uncertain, it offers a glimmer of hope.

While the suspense mounts, underwater banging sounds detected in the search area have raised hopes that the passengers may still be alive. The US Coast Guard deployed sonobuoys to detect these sounds and is now analyzing them to determine their origin. However, with time running out, the search teams face the daunting task of locating and rescuing the sub before oxygen reserves are depleted.

Surviving in the sub's dire conditions would be no easy feat. The freezing temperatures, absence of life-support systems, and limited provisions create a hostile environment. Oxygen depletion and combating the cold are the primary concerns for the trapped occupants, according to experts. Despite the grim circumstances, search and rescue professionals vow to continue their efforts until all hope is extinguished.

As the world watches anxiously, the fate of the missing 'Titan' sub and its brave occupants hangs in the balance. The clock is ticking, and the race against time intensifies, with experts and rescuers working tirelessly to uncover the truth and, hopefully, bring the passengers back to safety.

