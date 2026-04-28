What is North Korea's 'self-blasting' policy in Russia's war against Ukraine? | Explained

Among the thousands of weapons and troops North Korea has sent to support Russia’s war in Ukraine, reports of its soldiers taking their own lives to avoid capture are particularly striking.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks during the opening ceremony of the Memorial Museum honouring North Korean troops killed while fighting for Russia in the war against Ukraine.(via REUTERS)

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North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sunday praised soldiers who reportedly committed suicide, as part of warfare strategy, to avoid being captured while fighting Russia’s war against Ukraine, saying they died a “historic death in order to defend the great honour,” Bloomberg reported, citing state media.

The tactic, which involves soldiers taking their own lives on the battlefield rather than being captured, has drawn attention following Kim’s remarks. These comments come after earlier reports that North Korean troops in Ukraine were instructed to avoid capture at all costs, including by ending their own lives. Those claims were based on accounts from Ukrainian intelligence and testimony from a captured North Korean soldier.

“Heroes who unhesitatingly opted for self-blasting, suicide attack, in order to defend the great honour,” Kim said in a speech. “They did not expect any compensation, though they performed distinguished feats,” he added. “They died a heroic death.”

Memorial for North Korean soldiers

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{{^usCountry}} To honour the soldiers who lost their lives fighting Russia’s war, the North Korean leader and Russian Defence Minister Andrey Belousov unveiled a memorial museum in Pyongyang, with top leaders of North Korea and Russia pledging a push for greater cooperation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To honour the soldiers who lost their lives fighting Russia’s war, the North Korean leader and Russian Defence Minister Andrey Belousov unveiled a memorial museum in Pyongyang, with top leaders of North Korea and Russia pledging a push for greater cooperation. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Military jets flew overhead as white balloons were released into the sky during the event, which included the unveiling of a statue and the opening of the museum, BBC reported. According to state media, reported by AP, Kim was joined by visiting Russian officials, including State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin and Defence Minister Andrey Belousov. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Military jets flew overhead as white balloons were released into the sky during the event, which included the unveiling of a statue and the opening of the museum, BBC reported. According to state media, reported by AP, Kim was joined by visiting Russian officials, including State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin and Defence Minister Andrey Belousov. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The museum’s inaugural ceremony was held in Pyongyang to mark the one-year anniversary of the end of an operation to liberate the Kursk region, according to KCNA. Reports also said Kim paid tribute to fallen soldiers by placing flowers and participating in memorial rites before signing a guest book alongside Russian officials. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The museum’s inaugural ceremony was held in Pyongyang to mark the one-year anniversary of the end of an operation to liberate the Kursk region, according to KCNA. Reports also said Kim paid tribute to fallen soldiers by placing flowers and participating in memorial rites before signing a guest book alongside Russian officials. {{/usCountry}}

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In his address, Kim said the fallen soldiers would remain “a symbol of the Korean people’s heroism” and would continue to support “a victorious march by the Korean and Russian people.”

North Korea-Russia pact

The two countries, North Korea and Russia signed a military pact in 2024, which includes a mutual defence clause. In 2025, the two countries announced that their soldiers fought together to repel a Ukraine incursion into Russia’s Kursk border region.

While the exact number of deployed troops has not been officially confirmed, South Korea’s intelligence agency estimated last year that around 15,000 North Korean soldiers were sent, with approximately 2,000 reported killed, as reported by AP.

(With input from wires)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Karishma Ayaldasani ...Read More Karishma Ayaldasani is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi, where she works with the digital team on fast-moving breaking stories from India and around the world.



She enjoys covering national and global news, focusing on delivering updates quickly and clearly so readers can make sense of what’s happening as it unfolds. Comfortable in high-pressure newsroom settings, she regularly contributes to live blogs, explainers and real-time coverage.



Before joining Hindustan Times, she was part of the digital team at The Indian Express, worked with the social media team at Firstpost, and spent time as a creative strategist at Clematis Advertising.



Outside of work, she likes exploring different art forms and unwinds with music. With over three years of experience in fast-paced newsrooms, she brings curiosity, clarity and consistency to her work. Read Less

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