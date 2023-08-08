What is Ohio's Issue 1? Learn whether you should vote yes or no and when is the vote

Today all those living in Ohio have the power of deciding the future of abortion rights in the state. Issue 1, the ballot issue being voted on today, makes the state constitution more difficult to amend and in doing so, it will be tougher to amend the constitution to legalize abortion. It changes the rules for amendments to be approved thus making it difficult for people to gain their rights from the state.

What is Ohio's Issue 1?

Today you have the power of deciding the future of abortion rights in Ohio.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Issue 1 raises the bar for constitutional amendments passing from 50%+1 to 60%. This indicates that 40% of Ohioans will be able to vote on the law.

While currently, a citizen-initiated constitutional amendment campaign requires to collect signatures from only 44 counties, Issue 1 raises it to 88 counties.

Additionally, it eliminates the cure period of 10 days for campaigns to gather additional signatures when the original submission did not have enough valid signatures for citizen-initiated constitutional amendments. Currently, there is a 10-day period to make up for the deficit.

When is Ohio's Issue 1 vote?

Vote at your polling location on Aug. 8. Polls open from 6:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

If not returned by mail, absentee ballots must be received by your board of elections by 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 8.

Ohio's Issue 1: VOTE NO means

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vote NO, to keep the constitutional requirements the same, asking for a simple majority.

Ohio's Issue 1: VOTE YES means

Vote YES, to raise the threshold and make it difficult to get amendments on the ballot and passed.

Why is Issue 1 happening now?

In November, Ohio voters get to decide if they have a constitutional right to have an abortion, contraception, miscarriage care and fertility treatment.

This November's election is directly tied to Issue 1.

After months of denying it, Secretary of State Frank LaRose revealed that this initiative of Issue 1, is ‘100%’ motivated due to the efforts the public has been making in order to legalize abortion.

Earlier this year, Ohio Republicans had enacted a law that scrubbed August special elections condemning them to being overly expensive and not worth the trouble with their low turnout endeavours.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What many don't realise is that this affects more than just abortion right. Raising the threshold to 60% would also make it more difficult to pass measures such as redistricting reform, a higher minimum wage, and municipal borrowing.

For those who think, that Issue 1 would not apply to the November elections, think again, because Issue 1’s 60% requirement takes place immediately if passed.