Meghan Markle wants her children to learn a sport that Prince Harry loves

Meghan Markle wants her children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to learn skiing, just like their father Prince Harry. She has set her eyes on the next edition of the Invictus Games will be held in Vancouver and Whistler, Canada and will involve winters sports. Meghan wishes to use the opportunity to make her children learn skiing. The royal couple have often faced the question of bringing their children to the Invictus Games.

Bridget Bridge, who is the wife of an IG25 board member shared to The Mirror about Meghan's desire.

"Meghan said that she really wanted her children to learn to ski and that maybe Whistler was the ideal place. She said she didn’t ski, so we told her they must come and learn," said Bridge.

Notably, Prince Harry knows skiing which he learnt while on vacations in Switzerland with his parents- King Charles and late Princess Diana.

Recently, Harry and Meghan were in Düsseldorf, Germany where the 2023 Invictus Games took place between September 9 and 16. The event was founded by Prince Harry in 2014 to celebrate the great contribution by military veterans and help them enjoy community life and have good mental health through sports. “Invictus” translates to “unconquered.”

At the closing ceremony of 2023 Invictus Games, Harry thanked the participants and said, "As you have seen and experienced, this week is so much more than a sporting event. It is a platform for positive change. We hope you too are feeling it deeply. I am sure, you’re all physically exhausted, but I also hope you are mentally stronger than when you arrived.” (as quoted by GB News).

Since shunning their royal duties in the United Kingdom and relocating to the United States, the royal couple have been living in Montecito, California. After Harry published his memoir titled "Spare" with bombshell revelations about the British Royal Family, Harry-Meghan's ties with the family members have been strained.