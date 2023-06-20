What is the President saying? Joe Biden's odd remarks leave White House staff scratching their heads- Report

In a stunning revelation, President Biden's peculiar and archaic expressions have managed to confound even his own staff members at the White House. According to a recent report, the president's frequent use of odd remarks during public speeches has left his aides scratching their heads, struggling to decipher the true meaning behind his words. U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about his administration's actions to battle climate change and protect the environment during a visit to Lucy Evans Baylands Nature Interpretive Center and Preserve, in Palo Alto, California, U.S.,(REUTERS)

The most recent example of Biden's bewildering utterances took place during a speech on gun control at the University of Hartford in Connecticut. As he concluded his address, the 80-year-old president proclaimed, "God save the Queen, man," leaving journalists and White House staffers utterly perplexed. The baffling statement left everyone wondering about its intended message, and the White House has yet to provide any explanation regarding the president's peculiar choice of words.

Interestingly, this is not the first instance where Biden has used the phrase. Back in January 2017, when he served as vice president and certified the results of the 2016 presidential election, he muttered, "God save the queen," into the microphone as he adjourned Congress. Axios reported that current and former Biden aides have given different interpretations of the phrase, with some speculating that it could be used sarcastically, considering the president's Irish ancestry. The true meaning behind these enigmatic words remains a mystery.

Another eyebrow-raising moment occurred during Biden's State of the Union message to Republican lawmakers. He quipped, "Lots of luck in your senior year," leaving many wondering about the intended message behind the seemingly cryptic remark. Some of Biden's allies suggested that it was his way of saying, "Good luck with that," while other administration officials admitted to being uncertain about the comment's true meaning. The White House declined to provide any clarification when asked by the New York Times at the time.

During his recent speech, Biden once again added to the collection of perplexing phrases that have left many scratching their heads. Referring to an impending storm, he asked the crowd, "They tell me there's a storm coming in. Is that right? Is that still the deal?" The audience responded with a resounding "no." However, Biden didn't stop there. He continued, "That's the truth, now? Don't make a lie — there's that scene in the John Wayne movie, 'Don't make me a dog-face lying pony soldier.'" This statement harkened back to the time when he called a New Hampshire voter a "lying, dog-faced pony soldier" during the 2020 campaign, claiming it was a line from a John Wayne film.

However, it seems that no such combination of words exists in the legendary actor's movies, adding another layer of mystery to Biden's linguistic repertoire.

As the president's unusual expressions continue to baffle both his staff and the public, the true meaning behind these enigmatic phrases remains elusive. Whether Biden intentionally uses archaic references or these instances are simply a result of his unique style, one thing is certain: his words continue to leave everyone guessing and his staff members in a perpetual state of bewilderment. The linguistic riddles of President Biden persist, and the search for their meaning continues.

(Source: New York Post)