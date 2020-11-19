e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 19, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / What lies ahead for Australian soldiers accused of unlawful killings in Afghanistan?

What lies ahead for Australian soldiers accused of unlawful killings in Afghanistan?

Army chief Lieutenant General Rick Burr said in a statement that he has directed removal of the title ‘2 Squadron, Special Air Service Regiment’ from the Australian Army’s Order of Battle

world Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 21:04 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
General Angus Campbell told a press conference on Thursday that the ADF is rightly held to account for allegations of “grave misconduct.”
General Angus Campbell told a press conference on Thursday that the ADF is rightly held to account for allegations of “grave misconduct.”(AP)
         

Australian elite forces allegedly killed 39 Afghan civilians unlawfully in an environment where “competition killings” were reportedly a norm, an independent inquiry has found. The Australian Defence Force (ADF) has released findings from an inquiry commissioned by in 2016 after rumours and allegations of war crimes on members of the Special Operations Task Group in Afghanistan from 2005 to 2016.

General Angus Campbell told a press conference on Thursday that the ADF is rightly held to account for allegations of “grave misconduct” by some members of the elite forces. He said that the Inspector-General’s report detailed credible information regarding “deeply disturbing allegations” of unlawful killings.

“This shameful record includes alleged instances in which new patrol members were coerced to shoot a prisoner in order to achieve that soldier’s first kill in an appalling practice known as ‘blooding’,” said General Campbell.

Also Read | Elite Australian troops unlawfully killed 39 Afghans, report finds

What lies ahead for the soldiers accused of unlawful killings?

Army chief Lieutenant General Rick Burr said in a statement that he has directed removal of the title ‘2 Squadron, Special Air Service Regiment’ from the Australian Army’s Order of Battle. He stressed that the incidents outlined in the report occurred across the Regiment, however, it was clear that there was a nexus of alleged serious criminal activities, in 2 Squadron, Special Air Service Regiment.

“As I continue to analyse the extensive findings, be assured that where there is evidence of misconduct individuals will be held to account. This may be through disciplinary or administrative action,” said Burr.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison had earlier indicated that a special investigator would be appointed to mull over prosecutions from the findings of the report. According to Australian media reports, police investigations into the alleged war crimes would likely take years before possible criminal trials begin.

tags
top news
India, China to hold another round of talks soon on border standoff
India, China to hold another round of talks soon on border standoff
HTLS 2020: Covid-19 vaccine could roll out in 3-4 months, says SII’s Adar Poonawalla
HTLS 2020: Covid-19 vaccine could roll out in 3-4 months, says SII’s Adar Poonawalla
Jharkhand Congress leader issued notice for criticising Rahul Gandhi
Jharkhand Congress leader issued notice for criticising Rahul Gandhi
Varavara Rao being treated for urinary tract infection at Nanavati hospital
Varavara Rao being treated for urinary tract infection at Nanavati hospital
Kerala police begin probe into leaked voicemail of gold smuggling accused
Kerala police begin probe into leaked voicemail of gold smuggling accused
Ahmedabad imposes night curfew from 9pm To 6am amid rising Covid-19 cases
Ahmedabad imposes night curfew from 9pm To 6am amid rising Covid-19 cases
Who will bat at 4?: Ponting says India will ‘face questions’ without Kohli
Who will bat at 4?: Ponting says India will ‘face questions’ without Kohli
How long to control Covid-19 pandemic? Top doctors respond on #HTLS2020
How long to control Covid-19 pandemic? Top doctors respond on #HTLS2020
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiCovid-19 vaccineCovid-19 casesChhath Puja 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In