What majority of Americans think about Israel-Hamas war? Survey details

A majority of Americans feel that the Israeli government’s military action in response to the attack by the Palestine-based Hamas militant group is justified, a survey by CNN showed.

According to the survey, 50% of Americans justified Tel Aviv's action, 20% said it was partially justified, and only 8% saw the development as unjustified. At least 21% of the participants in the survey were unsure.

The Benjamin Netanyahu-led Israeli government has vowed to annihilate Hamas after it attacked Israel on October 7. Backed by a barrage of rockets, Hamas militants entered Israeli towns and killed at least 1,300 persons, including military personnel. They also took 120 people hostage.

Since then, Israel has been carrying out retaliatory airstrikes in Gaza. At least 2,670 Palestinians, including more than 600 children, have been killed and thousands have been injured and displaced in waves of the missile attack by Israel.

Israel has warned all those in the Gaza Strip to evacuate before an expected ground offensive. The United States has said that it stands with Israel in its war against Hamas, but emphasised that ordinary civilians in Palestine were suffering unnecessarily. US President Joe Biden has also weighed against the idea of a ground invasion of Palestine by Israel.

Students take part in a protest in support of Israel amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza at Columbia University in New York on October 12. (Reuters)

According to CNN's survey, at least 47% of Americans have expressed a moderate amount of trust in Biden's handling of the affair. This is 5% more than what they had expressed at the outset of the war between Ukraine and Russia.

“A sizable 71% of Americans say they feel a lot of sympathy for the Israeli people over the attacks by Hamas on October 7, with nearly all, 96%, expressing at least some sympathy for them,” the survey report said. “A broad majority also feel at least some sympathy for the Palestinian people (87%), but fewer feel a lot of sympathy for the Palestinians (41%).”

Nearly 84% of Americans expressed at least some sympathy for both Israeli and Palestinian people as they face ongoing war, it added.

In terms of political affiliation, Republicans (45%) justified Israel's action over independents (45%) and Democrats (38%).

Agewise too, older Americans were much likelier to say that Israel's actions are completely justified.

“81% of those age 65 or older see the response as fully justified, compared with 56% of 50-to-64-year-olds, 44% of 35-to-49-year-olds and 27% of 18-to-34-year-olds,” the report pointed out.

