What Prince William has inherited after Charles III's ascension to throne

With Charles III's ascension to the throne following the demise of his mother Queen Elizabeth II's death, Charles eldest son received the title of Prince of Wales in addition to his royal title of Duke of Cornwall. With his new title, Prince William also becomes the new owner of a plush estate.

Prince William now owns The Prince of Wales' Guesthouses, a private "nature retreat... hidden among the meadows and hills of Zalan Valley" in Romania, the New York Post reported. The retreat features horseback riding and visits to local craft studios in the Carpathian foothills and is administered by the Prince of Wales' Charitable Fund. It also manages Duchy Organic, the largest organic food brand in the UK, which sells items including olive oil, cookies and strawberry preserves.

Profits from both the business bring in over 3.4 million US dollars annually, the report said.

Currently, Prince William owns the Duchy of Cornwall estate with net assets of 1.2 billion US dollars. The estate includes the Oval cricket ground in south London, Dartmoor Prison and a mega-project of 4,000 dwellings.

In addition to this, Prince William will also take over his father's estate at Highgrove House.

