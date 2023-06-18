When Prince William secretly delivered food during Covid: ‘With a mask on, he…’

Prince William delivered food to homeless people during Covid and managed to go unnoticed as he was wearing a face mask. As King Charles' eldest son said that that it is his mission to end homelessness in the UK, he reminisced his mother Princess Diana and her compassion for the homeless. Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales is seen. (Reuters)

“It’s nerve-racking,” he told The Sunday Times about his new project adding, “But I’m really excited. I’ve been waiting for the right time to do this.”

It was also revealed by the newspaper that Prince William engaged in work on the ground with homeless charity The Passage and even flew under the radar during the coronavirus pandemic to help deliver food. Mick Clarke, chief executive of the Passage, told The Times that Prince William “does an awful lot where there aren’t cameras”.

“That’s what he enjoys the most, because he’s meeting real people, hearing real stories, it’s what has formulated his plans. When he comes here, nothing’s sugar-coated, nothing is sanitised. People on the streets are very good about knowing whether someone is authentic or not within a second. He is very authentic,” he said.

Prince William made three visits to the Passage in November 2020, meeting residents and helping prepare meals for their emergency food hub that delivered meals to homeless people, he told, recalling, “He’d be making the food with the volunteers, chopping the carrots, boxing the food up into containers, washing up, and in one case he actually delivered the food to one of the hotels in Westminster. They got a surprise when they saw their delivery man.”

Prince William also revealed that there are social housing plans for the Duchy of Cornwall. “You’ll see that when it’s ready. I’m no policy expert, but I push it where I can," he said.

Earlier this week, he officially opened Reuben House, a block of 33 studio properties in south-east London.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON