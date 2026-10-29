'When you heal, I'll train you': UAE President's lighthearted exchange with Indian pilot Smit Machchhar

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan awarded the First Class Order of Zayed II to flydubai captain Smit Machhchar and the crew in recognition of their bravery during the September 30 flight bound for Tel Aviv.

"So I have an idea. When you heal, I want to have a session with you to train you how to fight," Zayed Al Nahyan said. (X/@Mohammad_ae)

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During the interaction, the President asked Machchhar about how long his injuries will take to heal, and later suggested that he would like to train him how to fight. "So I have an idea. When you heal, I want to have a session with you to train you how to fight," Zayed Al Nahyan said.

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The two shared a laugh as Machchhar replied with, “It's my biggest honour.”

Deep Dive Why did Captain Smit Machchhar receive the First Class Order of Zayed II? He and the flydubai crew were honoured for their bravery during a cockpit attack on flight FZ1073. Their actions helped protect passengers and ensure the aircraft landed safely. What happened to Smit Machchhar during the flydubai flight? His co-pilot attacked him with a crash axe, seriously injuring him. Despite his injuries, Machchhar opened the cockpit door, allowing crew members and passengers to overpower the attacker. What did the UAE President say to Smit Machchhar at the award ceremony? Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan asked how long Machchhar would take to heal and said he wanted to train him how to fight once he recovered. He also examined the stitches on the pilot’s head.

The UAE President was then seen examining Machchhar's head injury and the stitches. Later in the video, he and the Indian pilot could be seen chatting and sharing a laugh.

Also Read | Stitches on his head, Indian pilot Smit Machchhar receives UAE honour for mid-air bravery

‘UAE is your country’: President

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{{^usCountry}} In a video of the ceremony that surfaced, the President told the crew that, no matter what happens in their lives, the UAE will always be their home. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a video of the ceremony that surfaced, the President told the crew that, no matter what happens in their lives, the UAE will always be their home. {{/usCountry}}

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“There is a home for you here, and you have a family,” he said.

The ceremony was attended by Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, deputy chairman of the presidential court for development and fallen heroes’ affairs; Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, president of the dubai civil aviation authority, chairman of dubai airports, and chairman and chief executive of emirates airline and group; along with several other officials, HT reported earlier.

Watch:

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Smit Machchhar injured in cockpit attack

Flydubai captain Smit Machchhar was injured aboard flydubai flight FZ1073, which was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv with more than 170 people on board.

Machhchar was attacked by his co-pilot with a crash axe, an emergency tool typically kept in the cockpit. The assault left him seriously injured, while the motive behind the attack remains unclear.

Also Read | Top UAE honour for Captain Smit Machchhar: Indians who have received Order of Zayed II before flydubai pilot

Israeli officials identified the co-pilot as an Omani national, who allegedly stabbed Machchhar and caused the aircraft to plunge nearly 14,000 feet in less than 30 seconds.

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The co-pilot was taken into custody following the incident. Machchhar received initial treatment at a hospital in Tabuk before being transferred to Abu Dhabi for further medical care.